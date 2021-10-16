The Batman Director Releases New DC FanDome Trailer in 4K

As he did last year for the first trailer of his highly anticipated film, The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a 4K version of the second trailer for his film, a huge upgrade in visual quality over the one available on YouTube. Ahead of the new trailer, which features a ton of explosive new footage from the movie and plenty of teases about The Riddler’s big plan, Reeves spoke with stars Robert Pattinson (the titular Dark Knight) and Zoe Kravitz (the all-new Catwoman), about filming the movie, the pre-production process, and what they hope fans will get out of the project. In the end though they thing most fans were there to see was the trailer, and you can watch it in glorious 4K by clicking here.

“I felt that we’d seen lots of origin stories,” Reeves said on the panel. “We’d seen things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it the way that year one does to come right in to a young Batman, not be an origin tale, but refer to his origins and shake him to his core…..I really did think, ‘Oh my God, this version of this character, this guy who sort of almost like, if you think of Bruce Wayne as like a reckless rock star in a decaying manner, there’s this part of me that self saw (Pattinson) as that, and I had no idea that you would be interested in playing the role at all.”

https://vimeo.com/633805668

“He doesn’t have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear and other kind of iterations of it, you know, he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl,” Pattinson added. “And I kind of really like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. I mean, it’s kind of, he gets lost in it. Whenever he’s putting on every night. And it’s kind of, you know, basically, he’s not sleeping and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

Joining Pattinson and Kravitz in the film are Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin.

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022.