The Batman Part II Fan Art Imagines Clayface in Live-Action

It was recently revealed that Clayface is one of the planned villains for The Batman—Part II, and it's a very interesting choice due to how realistic the world director Matt Reeves created in the first film. The Batman—Part II is definitely in the development stage, with both Reeves and Mattson Tomlin hammering away on the script. But fans have already been wondering how they will bring Clayface to life, with one artist creating a new design showing how the Batman villain could look. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Mizuriau created a new concept that shows how Clayface could be brought to life in The Batman sequel. In the fan art, Clayface gets a similar look to the live-action version of Spider-Man's Sandman. While we don't know how they will bring Clayface to the knitty-grit streets of Reeves' Gotham City, this is definitely a great look for the villain.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

What do you think about this Clayface fan art? Do you want to see the villain in The Batman– Part II? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!