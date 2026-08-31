The Batman Part II Set Photo Reveals Major Problem for the DC Hero (But No Fan Should Be Surprised)

The Batman Part II is finally in front of cameras after months and months of delays, with the highly anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves’ film scheduled to arrive in theaters in early part of 2028. Though that marked yet another hiccup in the film’s release, fans finally know that the film is getting made and is on its way. With production fully underway, photos and videos from the set of the sequel have begun to pop up online, and thanks to the lack of context from the movie itself, we have no idea what any of them even mean, but fans have already gotten a first look at a new scene with the Batmobile that makes it seem like Pattinson’s dark knight isn’t exactly getting along with the police.

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Those set photos from The Batman Part II paint one kind of picture, but the latest one to arrive reveals another, and a potentially spoilery one. Fresh off the set photos that show the Batmobile stuck in what can only be described as a crash derby with police cars, a new photo from the set appears to reveal the twisted wreckage of whatever is left of the Batmobile after this encounter. It’s not exactly surprising that this would be the result of Batman’s scuffle with police, but DC fans shouldn’t be surprised for another reason.

The Batman Part II Set Photo Reveals Busted Batmobile

The crushed-up and destroyed Batmobile prop on the set of The Batman Part II is surprising, not because fans just expect Batman’s car to not be messed up ever, but because it’s just out in the open and anyone walking past the set can snap a photo. Right now there are a slew of pictures of the Batmobile’s wreckage online, some of which seem to be an immobile version that’s flipped over, and another that’s on a gimbal, perhaps indicating that the movie will show us footage of the car rolling down the streets of Gotham…literally rolling.

The Batmobile ain't looking the best today, hopefully see a new one in this Batman film. pic.twitter.com/wnrr0KAqmE — Dave (@dav_reid) August 31, 2026

Plenty of the reactions to seeing this set photo has been one that has fans crying “spoiler,” which is fair, but others have been reacting based on what it means for Pattinson’s character. “Bruce seems to be going through a lot in this movie 😭😭,” wrote one fan, worried about how the sequel is clearly taking him down a peg. Another fan, however, celebrated the destruction of the car, writing: “Finally, tired of that goofmobile.”

Batmobile spotted getting crushed on set of THE BATMAN PART 2 pic.twitter.com/EnjNi0s9b6 — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) August 31, 2026

There’s one really big reason why fans shouldn’t be too surprised by the fact that the Batmobile is seemingly getting totally destroyed in the sequel, and it’s all about merchandising. Every new superhero movie that gets released these days has to make changes to either the superhero’s costume or their accessories, simply because die-cast cars, action figures, LEGO building sets, and more need to be made to promote the film and arrive on store shelves alongside the movie’s release date.

To that end, it’s not surprising that The Batman Part II is destroying the Batmobile, what remains to be seen, though, is what it will be replaced with. A new, upgraded version? A different vehicle entirely? Nothing? Time will tell.