The Batman Part II Villain Rumors Look Way More Likely as Sebastian Stan’s New Look Revealed

It seems that the rumors about Sebastian Stan playing Harvey Dent in the upcoming The Batman 2 might have been a red herring for fans, leading them in the wrong direction and masking what was really happening behind the scenes. Ever since he and Scarlett Johansson were rumored to be attached to the project, it was theorized that they’d be playing Harvey and Gilda Dent. But there was never any verifiable proof of this, and another name soon appeared in the running to play Harvey: Bryan Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Bullet Train).

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And now, new photos of Stan, clean-shaven and with a bald head hidden under a baseball cap, have just hit the internet, seemingly proving that the Dent theories weren’t quite true. And fans are now claiming that he might instead have been cast as Szasz, a serial killer who haunts the streets of Gotham, keeping a record of his victims by etching tally marks into his skin that reflect the number of people he’s murdered. And while some are really excited about this potential development, others are disappointed that their hopes of seeing Stan as Harvey Dent might be dashed.

How Likely Is It That Stan Is Playing Victor Zsasz?

Sebastian Stan has been recently spotted… bald and clean-shaven.



(via @paintedstork_) pic.twitter.com/kdUEz8ygSn — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 5, 2026

At this point, it could go any which way. It’s been mentioned that a new villain who hasn’t been portrayed on the big screen will debut in The Batman 2. And that would certainly be the case for Zsasz, who had a blink and you miss it cameo in Batman Begins. However, it also makes sense that Stan would shave his head for the role of Dent, who later becomes Two-Face. He’d need to rock a wig for the role, and only on one side of his head—the one that isn’t horrifically disfigured.

Speculation is obviously running wild. And while it would make sense to wait for the official casting confirmation to roll out, the internet is always going nuts with theories. “Obviously, he’s wearing a wig since they’re gonna have to do the two-face makeup anyway. It’s not like they’ll make him shave only one side of his head,” said one fan. Another added, “Am I the only one excited for Brian Tyree Henry as Harvey Dent? Bro is gonna kill it.” And while it’s true that Henry would absolutely body the role of Dent, most fans seem to be refusing to believe that there’s a possibility of Zsasz entering the picture—or, at least, that Stan will be portraying him.

What do you think about Sebastian Stan potentially playing Victor Szasz? Would you rather see him as Harvey Dent? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Batman fans are saying.