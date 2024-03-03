The Batman Star Paul Dano Says Superhero Fatigue Can Lead to Better Movies

Is superhero fatigue a real thing? According to Paul Dano, it's not only real, but Hollywood has reached a pivotal moment in which the industry can shift the opinion of the genre. In a new interview with The Independent, Dano says he hopes a filmmaker comes along to "breath new life" into movies based on comic books.

"It's an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, 'OK — what now?' Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into [comic book movies], or something else blossoms which is not superheroes," the writer told the paper. "I'm sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it's kind of a welcome moment."

The Little Miss Sunshine alum added, "It's a larger thing, too. As soon as the word 'content' came into what we do — meaning making movies or TV — it meant quantity over quality, which I think was a big misstep. And I certainly don't need that as a viewer or as an artist."

Interestingly enough, fans will recognize Dano as The Riddle in Matt Reeves' The Batman, a picture Dano calls a "real film" because of its dynamic script.

"There are enough comic book movies where you just know what you're gonna get," the actor concluded. "Reading the script for The Batman, you knew it was a real film. Every sentence… that's just Matt Reeves."

The Batman: Part II will be released on October 3, 2025. The first film in the franchise is now streaming on Max. The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. The Batman Part II is set to enter theaters on October 3, 2025.

