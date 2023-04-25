Paul Dano Reveals First Dumb Money Details, About GameStop Stock Rise and Fall

During Sony's CinemaCon event, first details were revealed about Dumb Money, a new film about the GameStop stock controversy that took place in 2021. At the event, director Craig Gillespie and star Paul Dano were on hand to reveal first details about the film. Dano will play a YouTuber in the movie who put his life savings into GameStop's stock, as did several other people new to the world of stock trading. According to Dano, his character will be the person that convinces "more and more regular folks to join GameStop." Attendees got to see the first few minutes of the film, and Gillespie gave them an idea of what to expect from the finished product.

"I'm thrilled that we're gonna be in theaters with this," Gillespie said. "It's really about the little person. In the times that we've screened this in a theater, the energy is just incredible. Dumb Money is a true story of how the everyday investor flipped the script on Wall Street in a way that reverberated around the world."

In 2021, users on Reddit were able to pull off a short squeeze on GameStop stock, majorly profiting when traditional investors were expecting the stock price to drop. The actions of these amateur investors greatly upset Wall Street, leading to drastic measures being taken to prevent them from purchasing the stock. What played out became something of a "David vs. Goliath" struggle, and a lot of newcomers to the world of investing made a significant amount of money as a result.

In addition to Paul Dano, Dumb Money will feature a star-studded cast that includes Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, Nick Offerman, and more. While Dumb Money is a dramatization of the GameStop stock situation, there have already been multiple documentaries made, including HBO's Gaming Wall Street and GameStop: Rise of the Players.

Dumb Money will release in theaters on October 20th, 2023.

