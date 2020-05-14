The Batman Remains on Production Hiatus Despite UK Lifting Shooting Restrictions

✖

Yesterday brought the news that the United Kingdom is gearing up to begin film productions in the country as soon as they can. Following prime minister Boris Johnson's address on Sunday it seems like the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport falls under the part of the country cleared to reopen and the department itself is said to be actively encouraging studios to start rolling the cameras as soon as possible. Not everyone is planning on doing that though, including Warner Bros. who has two high profile films on hiatus in the UK.

Deadline reports that both The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3, WB's major productions currently set up in the UK and on hold due to the pandemic, will remain on hiatus for the time being. It's unclear how long the studio intends to keep them on pause. One of the rules for filming resuming is that the productions must be declared "COVID-19 secure," which will no doubt be more complicated for major films such as these two, who will have a much bigger issue with handling social distancing than smaller productions.

The Batman star Robert Pattinson made headlines earlier this week talking about his time away from the shoot but living in the apartment that Warner Bros. rented for him in London with his girlfriend. Pattinson specifically spoke about eating meals that The Batman production team is still providing, though he does get nervous they might forget or just stop one day. The actor also said that he hasn't been working out during his quarantine time despite his trainers insistince

"I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem," Pattinson told GQ. "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped."

The film starring Pattinson will reportedly take place in the second year of Batman's career, and visual elements of the costume, sets, and other things that have been noticed by set spies line up with everything from The Long Halloween to Zero Year to the old Adam West Batman series. The movie will also feature a large number of Batman's villains, although it seems that the most prominent ones in the main story are Carmine Falcone, Catwoman, and The Penguin.

The Batman was previously scheduled to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021, but was delayed by the studio until October 1, 2021.

