The Batman Production Is Providing Robert Pattinson With Meals During Quarantine

✖

It would be selling it short to say that fans are excited to see what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson can do with the Batman franchise, and that anticipation was only building as The Batman started shooting. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on, well, pretty much everything, including productions of any kind. Since then Pattinson has been living in London where the film is shooting, and that's actually come in handy in regards to getting something to eat. In a new interview with GQ, Pattinson explained that he's living in the apartment that Warner Bros. rented for him with his girlfriend, and as for food, he's eating meals that The Batman production team is still providing, though he does get nervous they might forget or just stop one day.

When asked how he is surviving, Pattinson was grateful for The Batman meal plan. "I’m essentially on a meal plan for Batman," Pattinson said. Thank God. I don’t know what I’d be doing other than that. But I mean, yeah, other than—I can survive. I’ll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It’s extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I’ll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can."

Pattinson lives in Los Angeles, so setting up shop for a longer period of time wasn't part of the original plan. That's why he only brought a few shirts with him, as no one really planned on having to stay put for this long.

While he's still on the meal plan, he isn't training at the moment, though his trainer from the film did give him a Bosu ball and a weight to use while in quarantine.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” Pattinson said. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

Pattinson recalled a time back on Twilight, saying “the one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again." He then said he called Zoe Kravitz, who will play Catwoman in the film, and she said she's working out five days a week. “Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” Pattinson said with a sigh.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.