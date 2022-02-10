The Batman Advance Tickets Are Now on Sale on Fandango

Advance tickets for The Batman are now on sale at Fandango. People have been waiting for Matt Reeves’ take on The Caped Crusader for years now. March 4th will see millions of theater-goers flying into the seats to see Robert Pattinson’s take on the DC Comics hero. Also of note for Batman fans is an exclusive 27-minute interview with Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright. Naz Perez will host the interview. During that conversation, they’ll tackle the complex nature of Gotham’s underworld, the idea of origin stories, and previous favorites from the Batman franchise. Fandango is predicting a massive success with this entry. In a survey of 2,000 regular movie-viewers, 95% of them were looking forward to what Pattinson is going to bring to the role.

“Fans can’t wait for the first live-action solo ‘Batman’ movie in ten years,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Matt Reeves’ vision returns us to Batman’s detective roots, and fans will enjoy Robert Pattinson’s grittier and more daring take on Bruce Wayne and The Batman.”

Reeves previously commented on the massive swing between reaction to Pattinson’s casting and now with Esquire.

“There has been no actor, when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced, that has not received a backlash,” the director said. “The people who were excited, I knew it was because they knew Rob’s work post-Twilight. The people who weren’t excited, I knew it was because they didn’t know Rob’s work post-Twilight.”

Here’s Warner Bros. description of The Batman.

“The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Pattinson gets top billing in The Batman, but he’s joined by Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman glides into theaters March 4th.

