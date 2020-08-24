The Batman's New Look Drawing Comparisons To Garth Brooks' Alter Ego Chris Gaines

The Batman trailer was the big centerpiece of DC Fandome, and it has certainly generated the necessary hype since its debut. Matt Reeves' dark, vision of Gotham City and Batman's world is drawing comparisons to films like David Fincher's Se7en, while DC fans and mainstream moviegoers are all coming around to the idea that Robert Pattinson can truly take on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. However, this being a big DC movie, not everything is warm and positive praise - The Batman is already generating plenty of jokes - such as the growing comparison between Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, and Garth Brooks' alter-ego, Chris Gaines!

