The Batman's New Look Drawing Comparisons To Garth Brooks' Alter Ego Chris Gaines
The Batman trailer was the big centerpiece of DC Fandome, and it has certainly generated the necessary hype since its debut. Matt Reeves' dark, vision of Gotham City and Batman's world is drawing comparisons to films like David Fincher's Se7en, while DC fans and mainstream moviegoers are all coming around to the idea that Robert Pattinson can truly take on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. However, this being a big DC movie, not everything is warm and positive praise - The Batman is already generating plenty of jokes - such as the growing comparison between Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, and Garth Brooks' alter-ego, Chris Gaines!
Scroll below to see what the kind of Bruce Wayne/Chris Gaines jokes fans are dropping all over the social media:
The Batman: Chris Caines
This one’s for you @JimJarmuschHair— Jarrod Murray (@theofficialword) August 23, 2020
If you need to look twice at the picture above, that's entirely the point. It's crazy how much Pattinson actually does look like Chris Gaines.prevnext
Bruce Wayne Brooks
Bruce Wayne pic.twitter.com/0z9Hn5jlXU— Shortcake | John💚 (@newingham618) August 24, 2020
In a world where Chris Gaines is The Batman, his alter-ego can only be one man: rich, musician, playboy, Garth Brooks.prevnext
Congrats On the Role Chris!
Congratulations to Garth Brooks for being selected to play Batman. pic.twitter.com/EAYkWiIN0s— Aaron Cohen (@ImoveCar) August 24, 2020
A lot of Chris Gaines fans are now celebrating his casting as The Batman.prevnext
Bat-Gaines: It's a Vibe
Major Chris Gaines vibes. Very excited. pic.twitter.com/f59wiMAU3R— patrick (@PatwMueller) August 24, 2020
The Batman trailer has created so many moods. Sexy eyeliner on boys, mood. Bat-Gaines mood. It's just beginning...prevnext
The Cure
Looks like the new Batman— Tony Cascio (@AJColossal) August 23, 2020
In a world that's falling apart due to plague and strife, only one man can hold it all together: The Bat-Gaines.prevnext
Never Knew...
Lol all this time I never knew that Chris Gaines was Batman #garthbrooks #batman #thebatman #RobertPattinson https://t.co/z19QgMHQNC— Noah_The_Alpha_Geek (@OutofMyGeekMind) August 23, 2020
All this time, he was hiding right in front of our eyes, on a stage the whole world could see.prevnext
Where Is Chris Gaines?
So that’s what happened to Chris Gaines! pic.twitter.com/JI0k4a9PQg— 5 Rounds Rapid (@5iveroundsrapid) August 24, 2020
If you've been wondering what happened to Chris Gaines: He's been traveling the globe, training to be the world's best detective...prevnext
The Garth Knight Rises
THE GARTH KNIGHT pic.twitter.com/8yXQrVrp15— Andrew Bank (@AndrewBank) August 23, 2020
Gainesy, Gainesy, Basara! Basara!0comments
The Batman will be in theaters on October 1, 2021.prev
