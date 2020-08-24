The Batman's New Look Drawing Comparisons To Garth Brooks' Alter Ego Chris Gaines

By Kofi Outlaw

The Batman trailer was the big centerpiece of DC Fandome, and it has certainly generated the necessary hype since its debut. Matt Reeves' dark, vision of Gotham City and Batman's world is drawing comparisons to films like David Fincher's Se7en, while DC fans and mainstream moviegoers are all coming around to the idea that Robert Pattinson can truly take on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. However, this being a big DC movie, not everything is warm and positive praise - The Batman is already generating plenty of jokes - such as the growing comparison between Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, and Garth Brooks' alter-ego, Chris Gaines!

Scroll below to see what the kind of Bruce Wayne/Chris Gaines jokes fans are dropping all over the social media:

The Batman: Chris Caines

If you need to look twice at the picture above, that's entirely the point. It's crazy how much Pattinson actually does look like Chris Gaines. 

Bruce Wayne Brooks

In a world where Chris Gaines is The Batman, his alter-ego can only be one man: rich, musician, playboy, Garth Brooks. 

Congrats On the Role Chris!

A lot of Chris Gaines fans are now celebrating his casting as The Batman. 

Bat-Gaines: It's a Vibe

The Batman trailer has created so many moods. Sexy eyeliner on boys, mood. Bat-Gaines mood. It's just beginning... 

The Cure

In a world that's falling apart due to plague and strife, only one man can hold it all together: The Bat-Gaines. 

Never Knew...

All this time, he was hiding right in front of our eyes, on a stage the whole world could see. 

Where Is Chris Gaines?

If you've been wondering what happened to Chris Gaines: He's been traveling the globe, training to be the world's best detective... 

The Garth Knight Rises

Gainesy, Gainesy, Basara! Basara! 

The Batman will be in theaters on October 1, 2021. 

