The Batman's Barry Keoghan Meets Fellow Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix in New Photos

During the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and The Batman's own Joker, Barry Keoghan, stopped to chat, and posed for a photo, with Keoghan apparently acutely aware of just how much social media would like to see the two Clown Princes of Crime side by side. Of course, there's some irony to the fact that Keoghan probably spent as much time explaining the joke to Phoenix, as he spent actually performing as The Joker in his The Batman cameo -- but the actor has been pretty vocal about his ambitions to do more with the character down the line. This photo actually probably marks a meeting of the two characters who have had the most (Phoenix) and least (Keoghan) screen time as a live-action version of The Joker in a feature film.

Keoghan was nominated for his supporting role in Saltburn at the Golden Globes. Phoenix was nominated for his leading turn in Beau is Afraid.

You can see the post below.

Keoghan has not yet been confirmed for The Batman 2, with Joker seemingly not set to be the film's main antagonist (at least as far as the rumors that have been circulating so far). Phoenix, meanwhile, has already filmed Joker: Folie a Deux, which is set to be DC's sole live-action feature film this year.

According to sources close to the sequel, "a lot" of Joker 2 takes place inside Arkham Asylum. That makes sense, given that the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn was built up inside of the building's walls. Reports about the Joker sequel in recent months have revealed that the film will not only introduce Harley, but that the film will also be a musical.

The title is a reference to a psychological condition in which two people who are in close proximity will share a common delusion, usually brought on by the more dominant of the two personalities and bleeding into the psyche of the other person. The disorder is rare, and usually impacts people within extremely close families or sometimes religious groups and romantic couplings. The title itself hints at the likely premise of the movie.

Other cast members confirmed to appear so far include Jacob Lofland (Maze Runner), Brendon Gleeson (Paddington 2) and Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich).

Warner Bros. will release Joker: Folie à Deux only in theaters on October 4, 2024.