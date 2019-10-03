Joker 2 Fan Art Imagines La La Land Parody After Musical News

✖

In recent weeks, there has been a surprising amount of momentum on Joker: Folie a Deux, the long-rumored sequel to 2019's Joker movie. The film was officially confirmed to be in the works earlier this month, with director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix set to return. Then, the biggest wallop surrounding the project arrived after reports confirmed that Lady Gaga is in early talks to join the film as its version of Harley Quinn. Additionally, the details surrounding Gaga's casting revealed that the film might be a musical. This incredibly specific combination of news has already taken the Internet by storm — and it looks like a piece from artist BossLogic unintentionally predicted it. BossLogic took to Twitter to share a parody poster imagining Joker 2 as a La La Land-esque musical, and remarked that he "never thought" he'd see a Joker musical.

Many years ago I did a version of this as a parody, never thought I'd see a Joker musical 😁 #Joker2 pic.twitter.com/iMcvW3Bvka — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 14, 2022

In the years since Joker debuted, there's been the question of whether or not it could get a sequel, especially given the definitive nature of the film itself, and its disconnection from the larger DC films universe. It is unclear at this point what additional new or returning cast members could join the sequel, or when it could begin production.

"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up," Phillips explained with a laugh in a 2020 interview. "But Joaquin and I haven't really decided on it. We're open. I mean, I'd love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we'd have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."

"I mean, I dunno," Phoenix said in a 2021 interview. "From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know."

Joker: Folie à Deux does not currently have a release date.