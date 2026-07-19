The Best Action Franchise Ever is Climbing the Streaming Charts But The Wait Continues For a Finale

It’s almost impossible to remember a time before these movies had a chokehold on audiences. There’s something just plain fun about them, no matter how wacky, wild, or flat-out fueled by plot armor they become. And now that we’re nine movies deep into the franchise, fans are wondering if we’ll ever get the story’s finale—despite the franchise’s star saying that it will be “the most amazing finale” and a March 2028 release date. But final movie or not, two of the films are making their way to the HBO Max Top 10 Most Watched list, taking the #10 and #9 spots.

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We could only be talking about the Fast and the Furious franchise, which has been nothing short of entertaining since the first movie debuted all the way back in 2001. Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, these films raced onto our screens and into our hearts, centering around undercover cop Brian as he’s brought into the fold of the Torreto family—a family that finds itself at the center of an investigation involving money laundering and big-rig hijacking. But things get complicated when Brian falls for Dominic Torreto’s sister, Mia, and as he gets closer to Dom himself. Each movie is more ridiculous than the last, which is exactly why they’re so perfect.

What’s Coming Next for The Fast and the Furious?

Well, after a ton of delays, it’s at least safe to say that the movie is moving forward. Fast X, which was released all the way back in 2023, was the lowest-grossing of all the films, leaving the future of the franchise up in the air. But Vin Diesel has teased the three things he would need to return for an 11th film. Speaking with Variety last year, the actor said he would come back, “Under three conditions. First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner.”

How exactly that third demand would be met is one that’s leaving people scratching their heads, since Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013. It also left fans asking if the franchise was planning to use AI to bring Brian back. But none of that stopped Diesel from taking to Instagram to announce, “No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER.”

What are your thoughts on the future of The Fast and the Furious? Do you think that there’s really a chance for Dom and Brian to be reunited? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to see what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.