The Best Dracula Movie You Probably Haven’t Seen Just Found a New Streaming Home

Vampires have carved out their own lane in the horror genre, and Dracula is the undisputed king of it. Movies about Dracula (or Dracula-like figures) have become cinematic classics, going all the way back to Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922), one of the first motion pictures ever released. It’s almost always true that Dracula movies are high-profile releases, but now and again, there are ones that go under the radar, and sometimes don’t get discovered for years.

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Case in point: Three years ago, Universal Pictures released a dark, bloody horror movie that explored one part of Dracula’s story that no other film before it really bothered to examine. The result was a claustrophobic horror story that had deeper themes about the corruption and rot that Dracula represents. It also featured a terrifying version of the monster we never really saw before. Somehow, it bombed in theaters, but since its release on home video and streaming, it’s gained a cult following – one which is now set to get even bigger.

Peacock Is Streaming the Best Dracula Movie You’ve Never Seen For Halloween 2026

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Peacock is now streaming The Last Voyage of the Demeter, the 2023 film from Norwegian director André Øvredal. Even on a modest budget of $45 million, the film was a box office flop when it hit theaters in August, earning just $21.8 million worldwide. It didn’t help that critics were deeply divided about the film, which sits at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences that showed up to see The Last Voyage of the Demeter had a better time with the film (a respectable 75% audience score), but it just wasn’t enough to boost its profile.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter focuses on the perilous journey of the merchant sailing vessel Demeter, which picks up Dracula’s cargo in Transylvania to deliver it to London, England, where Dracula has purchased a home. Fans of vampire lore recognize this part of the story described in Bram Stoker’s original Dracula text from 1897; there weren’t a lot of details given about the journey, only that the ship arrived in London devoid of life, seemingly carrying plague into the city (in the form of a vampire).

Øvredal plunges viewers into the dark and stormy voyage of the Demeter and its doomed crew, led by Captain Eliot (Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham). The actual story centers on Clemens (Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins), a doctor who joins the Demeter‘s crew at the last minute. As Clemens and the crew set sail, strange accidents begin to occur on the ship. The crew discovers a strange, pale woman being smuggled in a box of soil, who warns of a monster hiding onboard. The crew tries to unravel the supernatural mystery each day, before another one of them is killed in the night. The closer the ship gets to its destination, the more powerful the evil seems to get, and the more desperate the crew becomes to do anything it takes to survive.

What We Said About The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Review)

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In our 3-star ComicBook.com official review of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, we supported the film for being a worthy B-movie effort. “In a cinematic landscape that is dominated by shared universes and crossovers and team-ups and an endless horizon full of follow-ups, The Last Voyage of the Demeter has all the makings of bucking those trends to deliver an unrelenting, contained nightmare.

Øvredal does offer multiple glimpses of frightening sequences that embrace the spirit of classic Universal Monster movies or Hammer Films, yet also proves it’s possible to have too much of a good thing. The Last Voyage of the Demeter has several elements that work in its favor, but these piecemeal ingredients never quite coagulate to reach the premise’s full potential.”

You can read our full review BELOW. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now streaming on Peacock.