Fans of classic sci-fi movies of the 1980s that continue to hold up today, then one of the greatest sci-fi action sequels is about to be sucked out of the airlock on Netflix on December 1. If there is anyone who can made a sci-fi sequel that literally blows away its predecessor in a hail of bullets and explosions, then it is James Cameron. In 1986, the director best known for making sure that all of his movies look and feel amazing followed-up Ridley Scott’s Alien with Aliens, a film that could never be accused of not living up to its title. Now anyone who has not seen this all-out-war sci-fi offering from Cameron, or those who just want to relive it again, have only a little time to check it out via their Netflix subscription.

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Aliens takes place years after the events of Alien, with Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) finding herself once again up against a xenomorph threat, but this time it is not just a single creature but dozens of them – oh, and a fearsome queen to content with. While it would have been easy for a sequel to have tried to retell Scott’s original story with a tense, claustrophobic feel, that is not the kind of movie Cameron makes. Instead, as the tag line of “This Time It’s War” suggested, Aliens was a gun-totting face off between a group of marines and a hive of alien creatures that replaced the crawling tension of Alien with an action-packed epic that, for many, is one of the best movie sequels and sci-fi films of all time. There are not many movies that both critics and audiences completely agree on, but the reputation of Aliens is one that delivered huge results on all counts.

Aliens Is an Action Epic That Still Holds Up Against Modern Movies

James Cameron has recently become known for taking decades to make his Avatar movies in exactly the way he wanted, even if he had to wait until technology caught up with his ambitions. After directing The Terminator in 1984, Aliens was his follow up and it earned him a reputation as a visionary director who could create cinema magic that only the best directors ever achieve. With creatures designed by Stan Winston Studios, Cameron made a movie that turned a $17 million production budget into a massive $183 million box office. Furthermore, reviews of the film were almost flawless, as Aliens racked up a 93% score from critics and 94% from audiences. From an incredible performance by Weaver, one that set the bar and template for so many action heroines of the future, to special effects that look just as good now as they did in the mid-80s, Aliens is a movie that could be released now and still be an awe-inspiring hit.

The Alien franchise has gone through some rough times, but in recent years has been set on a new course following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. While many prematurely predicted that Disney would try to dumb down the franchise once it was under their control, the opposite has instead happened with Alien: Romulus becoming a huge box office hit as a film that fits between the first two movies in the franchise timeline, and Alien: Earth sending the franchise to the small screen for the first time ever. Now a new Alien movie is in development, with Scott said to be finally bringing his Alien: Covenant sequel to screens, and a second season of Alien: Earth has been greenlit. While waiting for those new additions to the space saga, you could do worse than catch Aliens on Netflix before it leaves the platform next month.

What is your favorite Alien project? Would you have prefered to see an Alien: Romulus movie rather than another Ridley Scott prequel? Let us know in the comments.