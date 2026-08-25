The Best Sci-Fi Movie of the ‘80s is Leaving HBO Max (And Unlike Its Star We Don’t Know When It Will Be Back)

James Cameron recently discussed that . The director has three films in the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time. Cameron’s first original film, though, was a very different story. The independently financed movie wouldn’t even finish in the top 20 in its year of release. But since the movie was made on a budget of only $6 million, it earned twelve times its production budget with a $78 million worldwide haul. Not bad for a movie Cameron built around that small budget because he knew that’s about all financiers would trust a first-time director with. The first company to write the production a check was HBO when they pre-bought the cable rights. Considering the cable channel helped make the film happen, it makes the news that the movie is leaving HBO Max that much more of a paradox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

James Cameron’s The Terminator will be leaving HBO Max on September 1st. Subscribers still have through the Labor Day weekend to watch the slasher sci-fi hybrid. Unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous tagline from the film, we don’t know when he’ll “be back.” The movie follows Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor as she tries to escape what she’s told is a serial killer stalking women who share her name. The reality is a cyborg from the future is hunting Sarah down to stop her from giving birth to a son who will go on to lead a resistance against an AI called Skynet. The resistance sends back a soldier of their own to try to protect her, Michael Biehn’s Kyle Reese. The movie uses the budget-friendly slasher structure to tell a deceptively complicated story about fighting the future. Luckily, there is still some time in the present to watch the movie on HBO Max.

A Low-Budget Slasher Movie

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The Terminator franchise would eventually spawn 6 feature films, a live-action TV show, and an anime series that tried to bridge them altogether. The film series would become known as a larger-than-life action franchise after the success of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, but its origins are rooted firmly in the horror genre. “We were thinking of it as a low-budget slasher movie.” Cameron recently said during a career retrospective. “His character owes as much to the relentless killers of the slasher horror genre of the late ‘70s as to science fiction. There is as much Michael Myers in the character of the T-800 as there is Roy Batty from Blade Runner.”

With The Terminator, Cameron assembled many of the pieces that would become his repertory company. Cameron’s films Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2, True Lies, and Titanic all feature returning actors from The Terminator cast. The movie also began his decades-long collaboration with Stan Winston. Their partnership would help Cameron’s technological interests define the next 40 years of Hollywood special effects advancement. The global box office behemoths would come, but it all started from a $6 million seed. Made possible by a premium cable channel looking to fill its 24-hour programming slate.

The eponymous cyborg in The Terminator says, “I’ll be back.” And though we don’t know when it will return to the streamer that started its journey, the movie will continue to be available on MGM+ and through premium VOD. The Terminator is on HBO Max through September 1st.