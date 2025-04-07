This Actor Is Still the Only One to Be Killed by a Terminator, Alien, and Predator (And It May Never Happen Again)

Sci-fi movies of the ’80s just hit differently, as evidenced by the longstanding hold multiple franchises still have over pop culture. Who can forget the first time a Predator set its sights on a target? Or any of Terminator’s iconic lines? Landing a role in any of the Terminator, Alien, or Predator movies was a big deal for any actor, but making it into all three was the holy grail. Yet one actor not only succeeded in this goal but upped the ante. The late Bill Paxton is the only actor to have appeared in all three of these franchises, but also remains the only actor to have been killed by a Terminator, Xenomorph, and Predator on screen. No other actor can make this claim; frankly, it’s unlikely that will ever change.

Bill Paxton sadly passed in 2017. Some of his most iconic roles include Bill Harding (Twister), Fred Haise (Apollo 13), and Professor Gregg O’Hara (Mighty Joe Young). However, this is far from a complete list of Paxton’s works, as he landed many successful roles in movies that reached across generations. Interestingly, Bill Paxton’s roles in The Terminator, Aliens, and Predator 2 weren’t necessarily major parts, but they still left a mark.

The Terminator’s First Kill

The Terminator was released in 1984 and marked one of Bill Paxton’s earliest credits. As such, it’s no surprise to learn that Paxton’s role is relatively small. After introducing the core premise, the movie sends Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic Terminator back into the past sans any equipment. This is because the time travel device used can only send back items encased in living human skin, so while the Terminator can make the trip, nothing it carries would.

The Terminator arriving without clothing or gear sets the scene for Bill Paxton’s character, as he’s one of two unfortunate souls to come across the newly arrived Terminator. Following its first directive, the T-800 immediately moves to blend in, killing two punks for their clothing. Johnny, played by Paxton, was thrown off-screen and killed. His off-screen death does leave room for debate, as some fans are convinced that he wasn’t actually killed. However, it seems unlikely that The T-800 would have left the scene in such a way.

Facing Off Against the Aliens

Bill Paxton’s role in Aliens was mercifully bigger, and his collaborations with James Cameron would continue for years. Paxton took on the part of Private William Hudson, part of the team assigned to escort Ripley on a secret mission to LV-426. Predictably, the mission doesn’t go according to plan, with most of the crew winding up dead before the day ends. Hudson, played by Paxton, is probably best remembered for his freakout during the dire situation, as he repeatedly shouts, “Game over, man; game over!”

Private Hudson wasn’t entirely wrong about their odds, but his freakout did make him an unsympathetic character to many, Ripley included. On the bright side, Private Hudson’s death plays a vital role in the movie, as it helps to ensure Ripley’s survival. Hudson makes one final hurrah in a dramatic and swear-fueled standoff before a Xenomorph drags him off. Given the history of Xenomorphs, it’s safe to assume Hudson received a gruesome end.

Hunting the Predator

Given how Alien and Predator connect, fans may have been surprised to see Bill Paxton’s appearance in Predator 2. This time, he played LAPD Detective Jerry Lambert, a new member of the team. If that’s giving anyone else a bad feeling about his odds, good – it should. Not only was Paxton playing the rookie on the team, but he found himself in the unfortunate situation of standing off alone against a trained hunter.

Following orders from his commanding officer, Detective Harrigan (played by Danny Glover), Lambert heads into the subway to make his way to the next investigation site. Unfortunately for Lambert, the Predator was lying in wait for him, setting an ambush in the tunnels. To Lambert’s credit, he did his best to fight off the master hunter, to no avail. That marks the third and final death, earning Bill Paxton the gold medal in this strange achievement.

There’s always a chance for more Terminator, Alien, and Predator movies, but it still feels doubtful for any actor to follow this particular path. So far the only actor to come close was Lance Henrikson. He was fortunate to appear in all three franchises, and more than that – his character met the main villains in all three instances. There’s a catch, though, as Henrikson’s character only died to two of the three iconic antagonists. The first death went to the T-800 in The Terminator. The second death went to a Predator, thanks to Alien vs. Predator. Unfortunately, his character in Aliens doesn’t die at the hands of a Xenomorph; instead, he relies on the mercy of Ripley’s character. However, based on the damage he received, he came close to being the second actor with this accolade.

The Terminator is available for streaming on Max, while Aliens and Predator 2 are available to stream on Hulu.