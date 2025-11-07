The Biggest Drama of All Time Broke Nearly Every Record at the Box Office Almost 30 Years Ago (And Now It’s Free to Stream)

Dramas are some of the most popular and successful films out there, but none have been quite as successful as an iconic ‘90s movie that smashed just about every record out there, and it’s now streaming completely free. Tubi has been updating its streaming platform throughout November, offering viewers dozens of new options for their movie marathons. On November 1st, the free streaming service added an iconic drama film that is still talked about today.

James Cameron’s billion-dollar-grossing 1997 epic romantic disaster film Titanic is now available to stream for free on Tubi. The record-setting film is based on the real-life sinking of RMS Titanic in April 1912 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as penniless artist Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as first-class passenger Rose DeWitt Bukater, star-crossed lovers aboard the ship’s ill-fated maiden voyage.

Titanic Is One of the Most Successful Movies of All Time

Nearly 30 years have passed since Titanic first hit the big screen, but few other films have even managed to come close to the same success. Cameron’s ability to weave a perfect combination of a timeless love story, historical tragedy, and a spectacle of groundbreaking special effects resulted in a movie that was not just a major blockbuster and the first film ever to cross the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, but also one that became a cultural touchstone that still resonates with audiences today.

Titanic swept the awards circuit, winning 11 Oscars out of its 14 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Only Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water have overtaken the film’s $2.25 billion worldwide box office haul, making Titanic not only the highest-grossing drama ever but also the highest-grossing non-franchise film. The film spent a total of 15 consecutive weekends at the top of the domestic box office, a record that still stands today.

The movie, “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critic score and 69% audience rating, is still highly regarded today as a cinematic masterpiece and a cultural phenomenon. The movie was a massive cinematic achievement that endures today through its historical tragedy with a sweeping romance, iconic soundtrack, and that longstanding fan debate over whether Rose and Jack could both fit on the door.

What’s New on Tubi?

Tubi just rolled out some pretty great additions to its streaming lineup, and Titanic is just one of them. Now streaming on Tubi as of November 1st are movies like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Dinner for Schmucks, Face/Off, The Godfather, No Country for Old Men, and Rango, the 2011 animated film that took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

