The Black Phone 2’s Mason Thames Addresses Possibility Of Franchise Trilogy (Exclusive)

Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone introduced audiences to a sadistic serial killer known as The Grabber (played by Ethan Hawke), as well as the killer’s ongoing battle with a boy named Finn (played by Mason Thames). While Finn was tormented throughout the first film, he would ultimately take down The Grabber, only to see him return from the depths of hell in The Black Phone 2. With another successful outing, it raises the question of whether we could end up getting a third movie to create a Black Phone trilogy, and ComicBook had the chance to ask Thames if there’s room for another chapter in the story.

“I mean, it goes for the first movie as well. Every single one is its own story, and I think if there’s another story to be told, and you know, I don’t think we just do it for a cash grab. I mean, I thought about it for the first movie. I didn’t know how they were going to continue the story, but Scott called me and said, I have an idea, and I was fully in. Because if there’s a story to be told, Scott knows what that is, he has a vision for it, then it’s going to be great. So if he has another one and if he thinks there’s a story to be told and some way to continue, then, yeah, I think maybe,” Thames said.

With the way The Black Phone ended, it wasn’t immediately apparent that a sequel would happen, but for those who have seen the sequel, you know they figured out a way to not just bring The Grabber back, but also to continue the story of Finn and his family in compelling ways. While they feel part of the same world, there are genuine differences in tone, and that’s part of what Thames loves about them.

“I mean, what I love so much about our Black Phone movies is that they have such different vibes and tones. I mean, not too different, but just like horror-wise, and you can get it if you’ve watched both movies, but I think you can watch as two different movies,” Thames said.

“The first one was about a kid becoming a teenager and going through this traumatic event, and the second one is a teenager becoming a man and dealing with that trauma, and this one is, goes a lot more into the supernatural aspect, which is so sick, and those dream sequences are so visually stunning,” Thames said.

“It was crazy to step back into it five years later. Like, a lot happens, personally, and just as an actor, I feel like you learn a lot,” Thames said. “So getting to step into that and bringing those experiences into Finn again was, it was an honor.”

We’ll have to wait and see if The Black Phone 3 happens, but if anyone can make it a reality, this team is the one to do it.

The Black Phone 2 is available through Video on Demand right now.

