3 Things You Have to Remember Before The Black Phone 2

When director Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone arrived in theaters in 2022, it quickly became a full-blown horror phenomenon. The film blended a 1970s-set child abduction thriller with a genuinely terrifying supernatural twist, earning widespread critical acclaim for its smart script and stellar performances. In addition, audiences responded enthusiastically, powering the movie to a global box office haul of over $161 million against a modest production budget of around $17 million. This success made a sequel a priority, and the project gained even more momentum when Joe Hill, the author of the original short story that inspired the movie, pitched his own compelling idea for a continuation directly to the filmmakers.

Now, with The Black Phone 2 officially set to terrify audiences on October 17, 2025, more than three years will have passed since the original’s conclusion. So, before returning to the theater for the next chapter of this dark saga, it is essential to revisit the key events that defined the first film.

1) Who Is the Grabber and What’s His Fate?

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The villain at the heart of The Black Phone is a sadistic child killer known only as “the Grabber” (Ethan Hawke). A part-time magician who uses black balloons to lure his victims, he operates with a terrifyingly calm demeanor, masking his monstrous nature beneath his unsettling mask. Once he captures a child, he locks them in his soundproofed basement and subjects them to cruel psychological games to prove they are “naughty boys” deserving to be punished. The Grabber’s true motives and history are left intentionally vague, making his actions all the more disturbing.

After abducting and murdering five other boys, the Grabber’s reign of terror comes to a violent end at the hands of his final intended victim, Finney (Mason Thames). Following the guidance of the spirits of the previous victims, Finney sets an elaborate trap for his captor. He tricks the Grabber into tripping over a cable, causing him to fall into a dirt pit and break his leg. In an act of poetic justice, Finney strangles the Grabber to death with the cord of the black phone, slaying his captor.

2) What Is the Titular Black Phone?

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The titular black phone is the story’s supernatural element. Mounted on the wall of the Grabber’s basement, the old rotary phone is disconnected and should be completely silent. However, for Finney, it rings with calls from beyond the grave. The phone acts as a conduit, allowing the ghosts of the Grabber’s previous victims to communicate with the boy he is holding captive. Each spirit offers crucial advice learned from their own failed escapes, collectively building a strategy for Finney’s survival. The phone is also a source of psychological torture for the Grabber. He can hear its rings, which he dismisses as auditory hallucinations, but the sound clearly unnerves him. The mysterious nature of the phone underlines how the movie has fantastic elements, which will come to play with the Grabber’s return from beyond the grave for The Black Phone 2.

3) What Happens to Finney and Gwen?

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The protagonist of The Black Phone, Finney, is a quiet 13-year-old boy who begins the film as a victim of schoolyard bullies. When he is captured by the Grabber, his gentle nature initially makes him seem like the killer’s easiest target yet. However, the connection he forms with the spirits through the black phone awakens a deep-seated resilience he never knew he had, transforming him from a frightened captive into a determined strategist and survivor.

Finney’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), proves to be just as crucial to the fight, operating from the outside to find him before it is too late. Gwen is revealed to have psychic abilities, inheriting clairvoyance from her late mother. Throughout the film, these visions provide cryptic but essential clues about the Grabber’s identity and location. Despite facing dismissal from the police and violent opposition from her alcoholic father, Gwen refuses to give up. Her persistence pays off, as her dreams ultimately lead investigators to the Grabber’s house just as Finney makes his escape. The bond between the two siblings is The Black Phone‘s emotional anchor, and with the sequel set to take place four years later, Gwen’s powerful psychic connection will be essential in confronting the supernatural horrors to come.

