The Boogeyman Writers Offer Update on the Stephen King Adaptation

Following their success with 2018's A Quiet Place, filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods were tapped to write an adaptation of Stephen King's short story "The Boogeyman," though little has been revealed about that project since it was confirmed two years ago. While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the movie industry in a number of ways, another reason why audiences haven't heard any updates about the project is due to Disney acquiring a majority of 20th Century Fox's properties, complicating virtually all projects being developed, but especially horror projects. Luckily, fans can revisit their most recent horror film, Haunt, when it lands on Blu-ray on October 22nd.

"We've got a script that we're super excited about," Woods shared with ComicBook.com. "I think development is kind of growing and changing and evolving, but it's been ... I don't know. It was a really fun project."

Beck added, "You always have to get your script, basically, blessed by Stephen King once you basically have a draft, and he gave the thumbs up on that. We're not sure ... with the Disney and Fox merger, that's the only big hiccup and we're off in pre-production land on our next movie. But, outside of that, yeah. We're hoping, fingers crossed, that that movie can see the light of day sooner than later."

The story follows a man whose three children died under mysterious circumstances at young ages, with the major connecting factor being that all deaths took place when they were left alone in their bedrooms. Additionally, all three children exclaimed, "Boogeyman!" before perishing.

As we wait for updates on the project, we can revisit Haunt and the upcoming Collector's Edition Blu-ray full of special features.

In Haunt, "On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an 'extreme' haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are very real."

The film's new Collector's Edition Blu-ray includes:

NEW To Escape the Haunt: The Making of Haunt featurette including interviews with writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, actors Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Lauryn Alisa McClain, Schuyler Helford, Justin Marxen, Chaney Morrow, Special Makeup Effects artist Chris Bridges and co-composer Andy Milburn (tomandandy)

NEW Audio Commentary with actors Justin Marxen (Clown), Chaney Morrow (Ghost) and Damian Maffei (Devil)

Audio Commentary with writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Behind the Haunt, The Sound of Haunt, Deleted Scenes with an introduction by Scott and Bryan

Popcorn Frights Q & A with Scott, Bryan and some of the cast

Egyptian Theatre Premiere Q & A with Scott and Bryan, moderated by Eli Roth

Short Film: The Sleepover – Scott and Bryan’s first film

Director’s Diary

Theatrical Trailer

Stay tuned for details on The Boogeyman. Grab the Haunt Blu-ray on October 22nd.

