The Stand: New Trailer Debuts at NYCC Bringing Stephen King Terror to CBS All Access

✖

Straight from the show's virtual panel for the online New York Comic Con, CBS All Access has released a brand new trailer and key art for the upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand. Series star Whoopi Goldberg made a surprise appearance on the panel to premiere the trailer which offers an extended look at the nine-episode event that premieres later this year. Stars James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague, and executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore also appeared on the panel as well. Check out the new trailer below and look for the series to premiere on Thursday, December 17. New episodes will premiere weekly exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

Based on King's 1978 novel, The Stand tells a story about the total breakdown of human society after the accidental release of an influenza strain modified for biological warfare triggers a horrific, apocalyptic pandemic, killing 99 percent of the entire world's human population as well as most of the animals.

The official synopsis of The Stand series explains that the series is set in "a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man."

The Stand stars Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail and Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flag, aka the Dark Man. The cast for the series also includes James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

Benjamin Cavell serves as both showrunner and executive producer alongside Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. The New Mutants filmmaker Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke also produce.