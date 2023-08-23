The Brave and the Bold Fan Art Sees Gotham Star as Damian Wayne

DC Studios will be rebooting the universe of films that began with 2013's Man of Steel and wrapped up with this year's The Flash. James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new co-CEOs for DC Studios, and they are developing a vast film slate that will begin with the Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy. Among the slate are films like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and The Brave and the Bold, with the latter introducing moviegoers to a new Batman. The Brave and the Bold will also see Batman interact with the first live-action version of Damian Wayne, and fans are excited to see the film when it arrives in theaters. One artist thinks that one Gotham star could play the character and even designed a new concept.

David Mazouz Damian Wayne Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics created a new design that shows how David Mazouz, who played a young Bruce Wayne on Gotham, could look as Damian Wayne/Robin. In the fan art, the Gotham star gets Damian Wayne's Robin suit and looks pretty good on the actor. While we don't have any rumored castings for The Brave and the Bold, this fan art should be enough to hype fans up for the next Batman movie. You can check out the fan art below.

Andy Muschietti Will Helm The Brave and the Bold

When Andy Muschietti was announced as the director of the DCU's Batman movie, Gunn and Safran released an official statement to celebrate the director coming aboard The Brave and the Bold.

"We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran said. "It's a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."

What is The Brave and the Bold is About?

While we don't know what The Brave and the Bold will actually be about, Gunn and Safran revealed that it will follow both Bruce and Damian Wayne as Batman and Robin, respectively. There will also be a new actor playing Batman in the DCU, so this will be a complete reboot centering on a father-son relationship.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

The Brave and the Bold currently doesn't have a release date and there are no rumored actors in the running for the lead roles. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Brave and the Bold and the future of the DC Universe as we learn it.

What do you think about the Gotham star as Damian Wayne? Are you excited for The Brave and the Bold?