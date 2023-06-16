The Flash's Andy Muschietti Confirmed to Direct DC's Batman Reboot The Brave and the Bold

The DC Universe's Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold, has officially found its director. On Thursday night, it was confirmed via Variety that Andy Muschietti will be helming the upcoming live-action film. Muschietti most recently directed DC's The Flash movie, which finally makes its debut in theaters this weekend, as well as the IT film series and Mama. Rumors had swirled for months around the possibility of Muschietti getting the job, but hinted that a deal might not be reached amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike. A screenwriter for The Brave and the Bold is not currently attached. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will produce the project alongside Muschietti's sister, Barbara.

"We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "It's a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."

What would The Brave and the Bold be about?

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

What do you think of Andy Muschietti being confirmed to direct The Brave and the Bold? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is now playing exclusively in theaters.