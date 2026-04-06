The Bride! Arrives on Digital Tomorrow & Our Exclusive Clip Celebrates Jesse Buckley’s Provocative New Take on a Classic Monster

Described as a bold, iconoclastic take on one of horror’s most compelling stories, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! is available to watch at home from tomorrow, April 7, giving fans another chance to see the provocative new take on the classic tale. Written and directed by Gyllenhaal, The Bride! stars a host of Academy Award royalty from winners Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, and Penélope Cruz, to nominees Annette Bening and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Peter Sarsgaard.

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To celebrate the film’s release on digital at home, we’ve teamed up with Warner Bros to exclusively debut a clip from the film’s Special Features. The Bride! will be available digitally at home on participating digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and more. Here’s a sneak peek at featurette The Muse and the Reimagined Monster:

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Beyond the digital release, The Bride! will also be available to own on 4K UHD™, Blu-ray, and DVD from May 19.

The Bride! Special Features Revealed

Warner Bros have also revealed details of The Bride‘s Extras. The Bride! Digital, 4K UHD™, and Blu-ray™ contains four special features:

Stitching Together The Bride! (8:15) – Uncover the artistry behind The Bride! with exclusive footage and revealing interviews. From Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daring direction to the cast’s transformative performances, witness how this modern masterpiece was brought to life.

Designing the Look (8:44) – From first sketch to final transformation, explore how The Bride!’s unforgettable creatures took shape. With exclusive make-up tests, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast insights, discover the artistry that turned vision into cinematic legend.

The Muse and the Reimagined Monster (8:02) – In The Bride!, Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale embody the intertwined forces of creation and consequence. Guided by Maggie Gyllenhaal’s vision, their performances reveal how love, pain, and artistry can reanimate even the darkest myths.

The Bride! Party (6:15) – A bride is always the center of attention—especially this one. Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, and Peter Sarsgaard reveal their deepest thoughts on The Bride, Frank, and the unforgettable film they all leapt to be in.

The Bride! debuts digitally at home on April 7. What did you think of it? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!