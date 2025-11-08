7 Notoriously Banned Horror Movies You Couldn’t Watch For Years

Horror movies often include gory or disturbing content. This aspect of these movies is one that fans of the genre look forward to. They enjoy being scared, and some fans prefer extreme horror to milder stories that feature less threatening monsters or situations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The more extreme a horror movie is, however, the more likely it is to be banned for content reasons. Some movies violate rules about what can and cannot be shown on-screen, while others have disturbing messages or levels of violence that lead those with power to stop their distribution.

7) Saló (Or The 120 Days of Sodom)

Saló’s fight to be distributed has made it one of the most infamous movies of the 20th century. This 1975 movie was bound to run into problems with the censors of the time, as it was based on the writing of the Marquis de Sade, the notorious figure whose name led to the coining of the word “sadism.”

The film included graphic scenes of sexual torture, set in 1944 fascist Italy. This disturbing content earned it bans in 9 countries, including the United States. The controversy made the film notorious, and it is often the subject of heated debates despite not being able to be viewed easily.

6) A Serbian Film

2001’s A Serbian Film is banned in many European countries. This is another film that depends on graphic violence and disturbing situations to make its points, which is why it is often a candidate for censorship.

The film is about a porn star who agrees to make a film because of financial needs, only to discover the performers have been lured into a trap. The protagonist is forced to do depraved acts against his will, leading to an extremely uncomfortable experience for filmgoers. Additionally, the horror was so extreme that police investigated the film to make sure nobody was being abused in real life.

5) Cannibal Holocaust

Cannibal Holocaust earned a spot on the most-banned film list because of its gruesome plot and graphic imagery. The movie is about a film crew that accidentally stumbles across a group of cannibals in the Amazon jungle.

Although the violence against humans is staged in the movie, animals were harmed for real, which sparked outrage among many audience members. It makes Cannibal Holocaust one of the most controversial horror movies ever made. It is banned in the United States and several European countries.

4) The Poughkeepsie Tapes

The Poughkeepsie Tapes was based on real-life serial killers, so it was bound to be an uncomfortable film. This movie was the fictional story of someone who found footage of heinous and graphic murders in an abandoned house, but it was all too realistic for test audiences.

For this reason, the movie was banned shortly before its 2007 release. It was not available for several years after that and only came out on DVD a full decade later.

3) Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a surprising addition to the list of banned movies. Although the content is certainly disturbing, it is not overly gory, making it seem far tamer than most of the movies that are targeted for bans, but when it was first made in 1974, the content was considered inappropriate.

However, the film involves a violent serial killer and is based on notorious real-life murderer Ed Gein, which was enough to get it banned in many countries. Technically, it was not banned in the United States, but the film was initially given an X rating, which made it difficult for most people to see it.

2) Faces of Death

Faces of Death claimed to be banned in 46 countries as a marketing ploy to raise interest in the film. However, it was actually banned in the United Kingdom and Australia, and many video store outlets refused to carry it in the United States when it came out on VHS.

This film mostly contained fake footage of murders, though it did slip in a few real deaths, and the producers killed several animals while making the movie. Additionally, in 1986, a teenager killed a classmate and claimed that he did it because the film made him curious about what it would be like to murder someone.

1) A Clockwork Orange

A Clockwork Orange is one of the most banned horror movies. Based on the book of the same name, the movie is a satire of a future society in which young people are forced to watch violent films to desensitize them and make it easier for the government to use them to hurt those deemed unworthy.

Obviously, this premise required that the movie include graphic violence. The plot and content were both extremely disturbing, leading to many bans and legal challenges to this film over the years, despite the film generally being considered one of the best 1970s science fiction movies.

What horror movies, if any, do YOU think are too extreme? Leave a comment and join the conversation at the ComicBook Forum.