The Bride Star Christian Bale Reveals the Primal Way He Got Into Character For Horror Reimagining in New Video (Exclusive)

While 2025 may have been a fantastic year for horror movies, 2026 is looking to make its mark as well Just months after Guillermo del Toro’s take on Mary Shelly’s classic Frankenstein, horror fans are getting a fresh and unique take on a Frankenstein adjacent story. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! is set to open in theaters March 6th. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the titular Bride along with Christian Bale as The Creature himself and with the film set to give a new spin on the iconic 1935 classic Bride of Frankenstein, we’re getting a little look behind the scenes of how it all comes together — particularly when it comes to becoming Frankenstein’s monster.

ComicBook has an exclusive featurette for The Bride! in which Bale gives us a little peek into how he got into the mindset to play the iconic character. As you can see for yourself in the video space below, a primal scream had a little something to do with it. Even better? It became a tradition for the entire cast and crew, not just an exercise for the actor himself Check it out below:

“It started from me realizing that I was forcing my voice to be raspy. I went, why am I even acting this, let’s just do it,” Bale revealed in the video. “I loved it, it became a nice transition into playing Frank each and every day.”

The Bride! Is Set to Be a Wholly Unique Take on a Classic (And That Could Just Make It A Huge Hit)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

While we haven’t seen too much yet of the bride, the trailer — released earlier this year — gave viewers a stunning look at the exciting new film. Not only was the footage visually striking and engaging, but it also made it clear that this is nothing like the 1935 classic, save for the idea of Frankenstein’s monster seeking a partner. As we see in the trailer, the titular Bride is less a creature created from the dead so much as she is brought back from it, having been murdered and then dug up by Bale’s monster. It’s teased that the two end up getting some attention from law enforcement, with the whole trailer having a very Bonnie and Clyde meets Universal Monsters vibe in the best possible way.

This completely different and unexpected take on such a classic story feels risky, but it offers something that will be unlike what fans of all things Frankenstein have come to expect and, with action that seems to lean more towards a period crime action drama with a solid dose of social commentary the result is likely to be a film that will not only stand out but might just appeal to non-horror fans as well. We could very well be getting a brand-new classic with this movie and it looks just fund and wild enough that the box office might respond accordingly.

You can find out for yourself how The Bride! shapes up – as well as see Bale’s take on Frankenstein’s monster in action, when the film hits theaters on March 6th.

