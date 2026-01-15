91 Years Later, an Iconic Horror Movie Is Getting a Bizarre Reimagining (And the New Trailer Is Unbelievable)

2025 was a great year for horror movies, with one of the most acclaimed offerings being Guillermo del Toro’s version of Frankenstein. Impressing viewers with its sharp visuals and captivating performances, Frankenstein was seen as a poignant, classical adaptation of Mary Shelley’s famous story. In 2026, audiences are going to be treated to a very different kind of film featuring The Creature: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!. Rather than be a straight remake of 1935’s Bride of Frankenstein, Gyllenhaal’s film puts its own spin on the concept by telling a tale that seems to have more in common with Bonnie and Clyde than old-school Universal monster pictures.

With The Bride!‘s release date a little under two months away, Warner Bros. has kicked off the next wave of marketing. Today, the studio unveiled the latest The Bride! trailer, shedding more light on the plot and character dynamics at its center. In terms of the story, Gyllenhaal’s movie doesn’t have much in common with the original Bride of Frankenstein — other than the concept of Frankenstein’s monster wanting a partner. Check out the trailer in the space below:

Why The Bride! Could Be the Next Big Horror Hit

After the incredible run horror films went on last year, 2026 has gotten off to a strong start. This month’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has earned rave reviews and is projected to win the box office in its opening weekend, setting a high bar for this year’s horror titles to follow. The Bride! has the necessary pieces to be another big hit. For starters, Jessie Buckley looks to be giving a fully committed performance as the titular Bride. The actress is set to get a major boost this awards season due to the accolades she’s earning for Hamnet, so The Bride! is arriving at the perfect time. Ideally, it will capitalize on Buckley’s newfound popularity by showcasing a different side of her range, showing that she can headline genre films.

Gyllenhaal is still best known for her acting work, but she’s also a rising talent behind the camera. She previously directed the well-received The Lost Daughter, which earned praise for its strong performances and storytelling approach. With that film, Gyllenhaal demonstrated an ability to aptly craft a compelling film, even earning a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for her efforts. Now, she’s getting a chance to paint on an even larger canvas and grow as an artist, reimagining a horror classic as a gonzo period piece that blends elements of crime and social commentary. The footage in the trailer is visually striking, suggesting that The Bride! will be a bold and daring film that stands out from the pack.

Another reason to be optimistic about The Bride! is the cast that Gyllenhaal assembled around Buckley. Christian Bale looks characteristically great as Frankenstein’s monster, once again disappearing into his role. The Oscar winner’s interpretation of the monster looks to be far apart from the version Jacob Elordi played in Guillermo del Toro’s film, ensuring The Bride! won’t feel as if it’s retreading familiar territory. Bale’s iteration should be distinct enough to leave an impression. It’ll also be fun to see the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, Annette Bening, and Penélope Cruz, who always give it their all.

The Bride! is the latest in a batch of filmmaker-driven productions from Warner Bros. In an effort to re-energize its film slate, the studio took chances on respected auteurs like Bong Joon Ho, Ryan Coogler, and Paul Thomas Anderson. Some of these projects proved more successful than others, but one thing everyone could agree on was that it was admirable WB was still taking these kinds of swings in the current Hollywood landscape, when it’s safer to fall back on established IP. The Bride! could end up biting off more than it can chew and be too ambitious for its own good, but it’s exciting that a film like this even exists. Hopefully, it delivers on its potential and goes down as another winner for WB.

