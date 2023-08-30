The Creator: Director Gareth Edwards Drops Surprising Comparison to Real-World Figures

20th Century Studios are getting ready to release their next big film from director Gareth Edwards, and it's another epic set in a futuristic dystopia. The Creator stars John David Washington and Gemma Chan, and from everything we've seen from the trailers, it looks pretty darn entertaining. Edwards recently revealed some cool things about how he filmed the project and even dropped a brand new poster for The Creator that shows off the upcoming film. Now, the director is revealing something exciting about the characters in The Creator. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Edwards reveals a surprising connection to real-world figures like J. Robert Oppenheimer and even Osama Bin Ladin.

"They're the Oppenheimer of AI," Edwards revealed. "and there's been this big manhunt for them for years. On one side of the world, they're an Osama Bin Laden figure — public enemy number one. On the other [New Asia], they're a god, a messiah, and people will fight to the death to defend them."

What is The Creator About?

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

Stay to ComicBook.com for more updates on Gareth Edwards and The Creator as awe learn it!

what do you think about Gareth Edwards' new comments? Are you excited to see The Creator as soon as it arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!