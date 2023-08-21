Gareth Edwards' The Creator Poster Released

Get a new look at the sci-fi adventure that hits theaters in September.

One of the more exciting and anticipated movie debuts on the horizon is Gareth Edwards' The Creator, which just earned an all-new poster that teases the ambition of the sci-fi adventure. Given how little audiences know about the actual plot of the film, fans are looking forward to seeing what sort of surprises Edwards has in store for viewers, and with the filmmaker having previously delivered compelling projects like Monsters, Godzilla, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he's proven multiple times just how inventive he can be as a storyteller. Check out the new poster for The Creator below before the movie lands in theaters on September 29th.

"Welcome to the world of The Creator. Experience the film from director Gareth Edwards, in theaters September 29," 20th Century Studios shared in a tweet with the new poster.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

While much of the film has been shrouded in secrecy, Edwards previously offered unique insight into what audiences could expect from the outing.

"The Creator has a double meaning because on one side it means the person who is building A.I.," Edwards shared with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. "In the eyes of the West in our movie, [A.I.] is public enemy number one ... It's like Osama bin Laden, 'We want them dead. They're doing this terrible thing.' On the other side of the fence, from the A.I.'s point of view and the people who live in Asia, the Creator is like God, is creating all these beautiful people. And so, it has this double meaning."

The Creator lands in theaters on September 29th.

