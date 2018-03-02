Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ Remake Lands 2019 Release Date

Jason Momoa’s take on The Crow is finally coming to theaters!

According to THR, the Momoa-starring remake of The Crow, titled The Crow Reborn, will open on October 11, 2019. Sony revealed the news on Friday morning.

Directed by Corin Hardy, The Crow Reborn is based on the 1989 comic book by James O’Barr. Originally published by Caliber Comics, The Crow has sold over 750,000 copies worldwide.

Momoa stars in the film as aspiring rock musician Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to get revenge on the criminal organization that murdered his fiancé.

Back in December, reports stated that The Hallow cinematographer Martijn van Broekhuizen would be shooting the film, with Alex Cameron serving as production designer. Raymond Gieringer, from Drag Me to Hell, will serve as VFX supervisor.

Many know The Crow from the original film that was released in 1994, starring Brandon Lee in the lead role. Sadly, Lee was killed during the production of the film after being mortally wounded by a defective blank fired from a gun.

Due to the tragedy, original director Alex Proyas has come out against the production of the remake.

“I was privileged to know Brandon Lee – he was a young, immensely gifted actor with a great sense of humour and a bright future ahead of him,” Proyas shared in a Facebook post accompanied by a photograph of Brandon Lee as an infant with his father, Bruce Lee. “I was also privileged to have been able to call him a friend. Our working relationship as actor/director went beyond mere collaboration. We crafted a movie together which has touched many people.”

Sony is expected to begin production on The Crow Reborn sometime this year.