The Dark Knight Trends As Comic Fans Debate Perfect Superhero Movies
Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday and in the rare case you haven't pulled Twitter up at any point since then, the internet's pretty divided over the feature. Naturally, with all superhero discourse, the Wonder Woman chatter eventually molded itself into a rather large debate over the greatest superhero film ever made.
That directly brings us to the present, where enough people have thrown their support behind Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, it's become a major trend some 12 years after it's release. Keep scrolling to see what The Dark Knight fans are saying.
Not Even Close
Straight up The Dark Knight is still the greatest CBM to date and no other has come close. #THEDARKKNIGHT pic.twitter.com/f3lkPjF2u6— Rabbit•Mister Miracle•Darkseidis• (@DCSkwad) December 27, 2020
Masterpiece
The Dark Knight, as always a Nolan masterpiece https://t.co/fyK413VRVm— Ravi Mody (@ravimody_) December 28, 2020
Greatest Ever
The Dark Knight Is The Greatest Movie Of All Time https://t.co/ScfXG7Vzfv— SIMP👽 (@Cum_Depository) December 28, 2020
Here We Go
The Dark Knight https://t.co/AVr2IBHNkg pic.twitter.com/HmDQjrhc8L— Anna Young (@annayoung___) December 28, 2020
Best
The Dark Knight is best— 999 (@YokaiMuda) December 28, 2020
Congrats
The dark knight suddenly trending after i watched it this has got to be my doing pic.twitter.com/2eR4gqjc4d— robert pattinson's lice (@clairemaddens) December 28, 2020
It's Been a Minute
There hasn't been a good DC movie since The Dark Knight 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nz3axVqxfI— DnA🧬☠️ (@DeeNnnAee) December 26, 2020
The Dark Knight is now streaming on Peacock.prev