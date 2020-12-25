Wonder Woman 1984 Divides Audiences, Viewers Love It or Hate It
At last, Christmas Day has arrived and WarnerMedia is celebrating with the masses by releasing Wonder Woman 1984 both on HBO Max and in theaters wherever they're open. Now that movie-watchers have had the better part of a day to catch the feature, one thing's pretty apparent — they're deeply divided on whether or not they like it.
Though the original Wonder Woman feature scored a near-perfect rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, 1984 came out of the gates with a lukewarm reception and as of Friday night, is dangerously close to losing its Certified Fresh badge on the review aggregating site. Fans are also deeply split on the sequel, with a pretty clear division between the two sides on Twitter — they either seem to love it or hate it.
Keep scrolling to see what movie fiends are saying about the latest Wonder Woman feature!
One Hour
prevnext
Never turned a super hero movie off without finishing it, but stopping Wonder Woman 1984 an hour in. Total trash heap. No wonder they released it free.— Richard B. Slutdragon (@SandwichKing420) December 25, 2020
Third Act Masterpiece
prevnext
Wonder Woman 1984 was amazing.! That third act was an absolute masterpiece of act by @PattyJenks ! @GalGadot and Kristen wiig were phenomenal! But man @PedroPascal1 stole the movie from the beginning to the end #WonderWoman1984 #HBOMax— Jr BLM (HIVESZN)🐝🇵🇷 (@ohh_thats_Jr) December 25, 2020
Atrocious
prevnext
Wonder Woman 1984 might be the fastest and steepest decline in quality for a major franchise I’ve ever seen. Atrocious film.— What's His Face (@jake279) December 25, 2020
Loved It
prevnext
I guess #WonderWoman1984 is not getting rave reviews but I’m here to say I loved it okay!
Also I love the first movie but just about anything beats the villain in the first movie. Talk about going from horrible to Pedro Pascal. Yeah not many complaints from me. pic.twitter.com/lW8rpyMDxq— 𝔄𝔩𝔢𝔵𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 🎄🤶🏼 (@cuentistawrites) December 25, 2020
Tears
prevnext
I just finished #WonderWoman1984 and it was amazing. I cried a lot and I feel, just, like... Good.
Thank you @PattyJenks for a wonderful time. I hope the character you and @GalGadot gave us inspires people all over the world to bring about a better/brighter future. #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/tnEaXEyfle— GBG (@AustinsGBG) December 25, 2020
Bad
prevnext
Wonder woman 1984 sucked actually, it's just a bad movie— haha sweet cock dude, who did your circ? (@palpatitty101) December 26, 2020
Didn't Love It
Did not love #WonderWoman1984 sadly. I think I may need to watch it again. Lynda Carter at the end was perfection.
This installment felt very connected and close to Snyderverse. Which is not good. #WonderWoman #WW84 pic.twitter.com/lNyEreGECt— 🤶🏼🎅🏼Peachy 🎄🎄 (@calipeachy) December 25, 2020
*****1comments
Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max and available in theaters wherever open.
What'd you think of the sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev