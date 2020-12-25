Wonder Woman 1984 Divides Audiences, Viewers Love It or Hate It

By Adam Barnhardt

At last, Christmas Day has arrived and WarnerMedia is celebrating with the masses by releasing Wonder Woman 1984 both on HBO Max and in theaters wherever they're open. Now that movie-watchers have had the better part of a day to catch the feature, one thing's pretty apparent — they're deeply divided on whether or not they like it.

Though the original Wonder Woman feature scored a near-perfect rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, 1984 came out of the gates with a lukewarm reception and as of Friday night, is dangerously close to losing its Certified Fresh badge on the review aggregating site. Fans are also deeply split on the sequel, with a pretty clear division between the two sides on Twitter — they either seem to love it or hate it.

Keep scrolling to see what movie fiends are saying about the latest Wonder Woman feature!

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max and available in theaters wherever open.

What'd you think of the sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

