The Dog Stars Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Ridley Scott’s Lowest In 12 Years

Ridley Scott has helmed some of the greatest films of all time. Classics like Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator continue to resonate with viewers decades later, so there’s always a great deal of interest when Scott is tackling a new project. That excitement isn’t just grounded in nostalgia for Scott’s prime; even in his elder years, he’s shown he’s still more than capable of delivering a compelling movie (see: The Last Duel). For that reason, The Dog Stars was on cinephiles’ radars heading into 2026. Based on the novel of the same name, Scott’s adaptation marked his return to sci-fi after nine years, adding another intriguing title to what’s been a stacked year for the genre. Unfortunately, The Dog Stars won’t go down as one of Scott’s best.

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As of this writing, The Dog Stars has a critics score of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 68 reviews submitted. That mark is Scott’s lowest in over a decade; Exodus: Gods and Kings earned a 29% back in 2014. To see how The Dog Stars compares to Scott’s output during this stretch, check out the table below:

Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score The Martian 91% The Last Duel 85% All the Money in the World 79% Gladiator II 70% Alien: Covenant 65% House of Gucci 62% Napoleon 58% The Dog Stars 38% (from 68 reviews) Exodus: Gods and Kings 29%

What Critics Are Saying About The Dog Stars

No Critics Consensus for The Dog Stars has been added to Rotten Tomatoes yet, but a glance over the published reviews brings the film’s pros and cons into focus. One of the biggest critiques is that The Dog Stars doesn’t really bring anything new to the table to make it a unique riff on the well-worn post-apocalyptic drama. The script is commonly cited as one of the movie’s biggest weaknesses, as many critics found the story to be unengaging and struggled to connect with the characters. The Dog Stars is also hampered by a lack of focus, as multiple reviews mention things like tonal inconsistencies.

On the positive side of the spectrum, highlights include the visually stunning cinematography and performances from a star-studded cast that includes Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, and Guy Pearce. Even if the script doesn’t fully flesh out all of the main players, the actors do the best they can with the material. That said, even those who have more favorable takes on The Dog Stars admit the film doesn’t reach the heights of Scott’s best, failing to reach its full potential. Film is subjective, of course, so Ridley Scott fans could still find something to enjoy here, but those planning on seeing The Dog Stars shouldn’t expect a top-tier sci-fi epic.

The mixed-to-negative reception probably won’t help The Dog Stars‘ chances of making a splash at the box office. With the critically acclaimed The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day still playing and performing well, those titles will likely continue to be the top option for those looking for a high-profile genre picture to enjoy on the big screen. The Dog Stars is receiving a run in IMAX locations, but the word of mouth isn’t painting it as a must see at the multiplex. It should struggle to break out beyond its core target audience. This was a film that needed enthusiastic responses to drive ticket sales. Scott is a recognizable name, but he alone isn’t a big enough box office draw at this stage of his career.

It is important to keep in mind that 68 reviews is not a very large sample size for a high-profile new release. As a point of comparison, Gladiator II has 407 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes and Napoleon has 342. Potentially, there could be hundreds of more reviews for The Dog Stars, which means the score could fluctuate as other critics weigh in. However, those hoping The Dog Stars can surge to the Certified Fresh ranks are bound to be disappointed; the first wave of reviews is typically indicative of where the general consensus will land, so things probably won’t get much better for The Dog Stars.