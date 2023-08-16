The Equalizer 3 Rating Teases "Strong Bloody Violence"

The Equalizer 3 has earned an R rating from the Motion Picture Association, with the rating (as it often does with this kind of movie) serving almost as an endorsement of the movie for its target audience, promising "strong bloody violence." There's also some language, but that's less exciting. The film is the final chapter in Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua's series that started in 2014. The movie will send Washington's Robert McCall to Italy, with a tagline that says "justice knows no borders." It's an interesting shift for a movie franchise that was so small-scale in previous outings, with movies taking place within relatively small geographical areas. It also features an appearance by Dakota Fanning, who previously appeared in Man on Fire with Washington.

Antoine Fuqua did an interview with /Film last year, and he teased some of the first details of what fans can expect in The Equalizer 3, starting with the fact that the movie will "Hopefully, reveal a little more about Robert. Yeah, I think that's the key, to learn more about Robert McCall."

Fuqua also revealed some early setting and production details, saying that while they were filming in Italy, they would be filming on beaches along the coast, as well as in cities like Sicily and Naples.

The Equalizer is based on the 1980s TV series of the same title, which centers on a highly-skilled operative who donates his skills to bring justice to those in need. After the success of the Washington movies, CBS rolled out a revitalized TV version in 2021, starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall.

Gaia Scodellaro (Promises), Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) are all set to appear alongside Washington and Fanning. Fuqua will once again be directing the new Equalizer with a screenplay from Richard Wenk.

The Equalizer 3 will be in theaters in September.