Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 Disrupted After Death and Cocaine Bust

The Italian production of Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 is dealing with a very intense situation this week, as a couple of caterers were arrested in relation to a large cocaine bust that stemmed from a man's death. There is not going to be any delay of filming on the Antonie Fuqua project, since the events happened away from the actual set, but it created a scary set of circumstances for everyone nearby.

According to TMZ, two caterers working on the set of The Equalizer 3 were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, following a drug bust at a nearby hotel that saw Italian paramilitary police uncover 120 grams of cocaine. The search of the hotel where the cocaine was found began due to the death of a third caterer — the head of catering on the film. The 55-year-old man reportedly died of a heart attack and "several bags" of cocaine were found in his pockets after his death. This led police to suspect more drugs were on and around the movie's set.

The two catering workers that were detained were placed on house arrest on suspicion of dealing drugs and they were arrested away from the set. A third caterer was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine as well. The police also searched a nearby dock that serves as a staging area for The Equalizer 3, but no drugs were found at the location.

When Does The Equalizer 3 Come Out?

With the drug situation reportedly not changing the production schedule of The Equalizer 3, the film should still be on track for its planned release date. Sony Pictures previously announced that The Equalizer 3 is going to be released in theaters on September 1, 2023.

Denzel Washington will reprise his role as Robert McCall, marking the third outing for the character. He will be joined in the cast by Man on Fire co-star Dakota Fanning and Gala Scodellaro. Antoine Fuqua will once again be directing the new Equalizer with a screenplay from Richard Wenk.