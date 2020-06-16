The Eternals Star Says Reshoots Are Happening Soon

✖

Even though Marvel's The Eternals now has a few extra months before release, those involved in the production are preparing themselves for upcoming reshoots. Tuesday afternoon, The Eternals star Salma Hayek took to her Instagram profile to share an image of her new hairstyle, something she says she got in anticipation of reshoots. The Chloé Zhao feature had wrapped principal photography long before the coronavirus pandemic shut down virtually all of Hollywood and it's unclear when — or where, for that matter — these reshoots would take place.

"In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots," Hayek shared on Instagram.

Once a signal of a movie's poor quality after initial test screenings, reshoots have since become a norm for studios that have massive budgets to throw at movies. Last year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige even went the length to say reshoots were a key part of the studio's production process. "'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Feige said of the connotations once surrounding the production process.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Around the same time, the producer also said The Eternals happened to be one of the most costly risks the studio has taken on a film yet. "It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao's] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward," he said. "That's a risk if I've ever heard one."

The Eternals is set for release on February 12, 2021.

