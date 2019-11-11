The Eternals Is an Expensive, Massive, and Necessary Risk for Marvel, Says Kevin Feige

We now know the movies and television shows that will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase 4, which will include an interesting mix of established and new superheroes. The first of the latter to hit the big screen will be The Eternals, a group of cosmic beings who are relatively unknown to mainstream audiences. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the ensemble film, and argued that it’s a “risk” for the company in all of the right ways.

“It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” says Feige. “That’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.”

The cast of Eternals will include Jolie as Thena, Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.