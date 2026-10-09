The Exorcist: Martyrs Director Mike Flanagan Confirms A Major Franchise Element Absent From Sequel [EXCLUSIVE]

From looking at his filmography, it would appear there’s no mountain to steep to at least try and climb for filmmaker Mike Flanagan. He’s proven already that unfilmable movies or impossible ideas are nearly his bread and butter, as seen with bringing the likes of Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep to life. His next challenge may be his biggest, though, as his upcoming movie The Exorcist: Martyrs marks the seventh film in the long-running franchise. Based on the first footage from The Exorcist: Martyrs, though, it seems like Flanagan may have very well pulled off yet another magic trick.

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Speaking with ComicBook in an exclusive interview, Flanagan did confirm one major detail that has become synonymous with The Exorcist franchise but which will be absent entirely from Martyrs: the “Tubular Bells” musical motif. “That was something I was pretty adamant about (not including),” Flanagan told us. “It felt at that point that we were surrendering some of our unique identity in favor of trying to pull that… For me, ‘Tubular Bells’ just kind of exists in amber in the Friedkin film. And it didn’t feel right to reach for it.” That in mind, Flanagan had another tease for Martyrs, though, and how it connects thematically to the original movie.

The Exorcist: Martyrs Won’t Include Iconic Music, But Has Another Trick Up Its Sleeve

On top of making a good sequel in The Exorcist franchise, Mike Flanagan faced another challenge: modern audiences aren’t as scared by the original movie as they were when it first came out. For the filmmaker, the change in standards of scary movies was a fascinating one for him after showing Friedkin’s film to younger viewers who didn’t find it scary. That brought up a big question, though: Well, what IS scary? And on top of that, what’s scary to every generation, especially in the modern era? The answer is that the world is inherently unsafe, and “there isn’t a god there to catch you.”

Flanagan noted that this was a key facet of Friedkin’s movie that horrified him, adding: “I feel like in Friedkin’s film, it’s a movie where the devil feels real, and God does not. And it doesn’t feel like anyone’s going to intervene on behalf of Regan McNeil and that she’s going to be tortured in ways we can’t even fathom, unless human beings can come together, and cobble together some defense, which they only barely managed to do, at the cost of their lives.”

Flanagan continued, “There’s no safety net for us cosmically. And so that’s something that this has in common. We weren’t interested in trying to recreate what made Friedkin’s film scary. I think I was very interested in looking at the thing underneath it, that stuck with me to this day, which is a sense of evil without remedy. And evil without any kind of constraints, evil that is allowed by the world or by God or by the universe to torture a child.”

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Jacobi Jupe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Leguizamo, and Laurence Fishburne (plus Mike Flanagan regulars like Hamish Linklater, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and Kate Siegel), The Exorcist: Martyrs will arrive in theaters on March 12, 2027