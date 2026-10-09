A 53-Year-Old Horror Franchise Reveals Its Most Terrifying Sequel Yet – Watch The Exorcist: Martyrs Trailer

Some horror movies are built for sequels, with franchises like Friday the 13th not even finding their groove as a series until at least three or four movies in. Then there are the horror movies that got a sequel only for financial reasons, only to drop the ball. When William Friedkin’s The Exorcist was released in 1973, the movie quickly became notorious as one of the scariest ever made. On top of a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars and box office figures that reach over a billion dollars when adjusted for inflation, it was only a matter of time before the studio decided that this story needed additional chapters.

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The history of sequels to The Exorcist is one of many pratfalls, but now it seemed like the franchise might finally have an entry really worth watching in The Exorcist: Martyrs from Universal and Morgan Creek Entertainment. Hailing from writer/director Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Prime Video’s Carrie), the new film is picking up the mantle and not only telling a story within the franchise but one that is carving an all-new path for itself. Based on the first footage, it not only feels fresh compared to the countless Exorcist ripoffs that have happened over the decades, but it’s also something longtime fans can find a bit of familiarity in. Watch the full The Exorcist: Martyrs trailer below.

The Exorcist: Martyrs Will Be a Standalone Movie With Franchise Ties

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After the critical drubbing of Exorcist II: The Heretic in 1977, the series paused until 1990, when William Peter Blatty himself wrote and directed the cult hit The Exorcist III. Things for the franchise were largely stuck in the doldrums for years after that, despite the 1990 sequel becoming a fan favorite. Now, though, in 2026, Flanagan saw this as the ultimate challenge for a new Exorcist film, finding the pieces that worked from across its history and .

“What was exciting to me was that every single movie in this franchise has had, by necessity, because of that avalanche of other unofficial Exorcist movies, to strike out on their own to take a big swing in their own direction,” Flanagan told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. “And people can debate what’s successful or what isn’t successful; you’re never going to be anything but uneven when you’re trying to take that many different stabs at something.”

He continued, “But what I loved about this was a chance to kind of take some of the things from that franchise that I thought worked really beautifully, like the serial killer story that was explored in Exorcist 3, a movie I think is wonderful, and then go back to the possession story made famous by The Exorcist, and see how these two subgenres can really harmonize and kind of really tell one story. That’s, I think, what makes it The Exorcist.”

Flanagan went on to tease that the film will fully stand on its own for anyone who’s coming to it without having seen any of the other movies in The Exorcist franchise, but for fans that have seen the other chapters, there will be elements that connect it to the other stories

“If you’re a fan of The Exorcist, and you’re a fan of the franchise, there are threads here that run all the way back through the franchise into some of our favorite areas of not only Exorcist 3, a movie I adore, but into Friedkin’s original as well,” Flanagan teased.

This is just a guess on our part, but one of those threads may very well be in Scarlett Johansson’s character at the center of The Exorcist: Martyrs. An NYPD homicide detective who is caught in a web after the death of a satanic serial killer, it’s already been confirmed that Johansson’s character is named Julie, with Diane Lane playing her mother, Mary. Fans of The Exorcist III may have picked up that those character names all line up with ones from that very film: the wife and daughter of George C. Scott’s Lieutenant William F. Kinderman. That’s just a theory on our part, though.

The Exorcist: Martyrs will debut in theaters on March 12, 2027. What did you think of the first look footage? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.