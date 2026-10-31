The Exorcist: Martyrs Star Praises “Best Living Horror Director” Mike Flanagan’s Reboot: “He’s Taken Se7en and The Exorcist And Put It Together”

Horror is going stronger than ever in 2026, with horror films of all flavors routinely winning the box office. We’ve seeen breakout indies like Obsession become a cultural phenomenon; a YouTube sensation like Backrooms proving it has just as much draw as a theatrical film; a long-running gaming and movie series like Resident Evil getting a fresh reboot from a new visionary (Zach Cregger); and even comic book movies getting a horror -themed win with DC’s Clayface. And 2027 is looking just as promising for some good frights, including the return of the Exorcist franchise.

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Moviegoers have been getting their first taste of The Exorcist: Martyrs recently. The latest installment in the series has been placed in the hands of writer-director Mike Flanagan, whose list of cult hits (Geralds Game, Oculus, Doctor Sleep, and outright acclaimed hitsn (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) are earning him the reputation of being one of the maestros of modern horror. The trailer for The Exorcist: Martyrs has been getting all the right kind of buzz so far, as it’s shaking up the usual formula in some fun ways.

Scarlett Johansson & Sasha Calle in The Exorcist: Martyrs / Universal Pictures

In The Exorcist: Martyrs, Scarlett Johansson plays Julie Miller, an NYPD homicide detective. Julie and her partner Gina (Sasha Calle) catch the case of some ritualistic killings that bear a close resemblance to the work of an infamous satanic serial killer known as Father Sunday (John Leguizamo). But Sunday has been locked up for years, and the more Julie tracks the copycat killer, the more see realizes that she’s on the trail of something unholy, that may be hunting her (and her young son, Max (Jacobi Jupe), as well).

I had the chance to speak with The Exorcist: Martyrs star John Leguizamo during the press junket for his upcoming Audible series Exoplanet, writer Benjamin Percy’s (Marvel’s Ghost Rider) time-bending sci-fi thriller, Leguizamo plays Science Officer Logan Bowers, a crew member on a ship that crashes on an alien world, alongside characters voiced by Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Doomsday) and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story). While discussing the darker themes of the sci-fi series, we eventually segued into the kind of darker themes that you can only get with occult-based horror. And Leguizamo was quite clear: for Mike Flagan, just doing an Exorcist films that explores the satanic-supernatural and possession wouldn’t be enough.

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“Well, you know, this, this new Exorcist version, it’s not a repeat; it’s not a remake. This is a reinvention of the whole franchise, and that’s what’s so thrilling about it,” Leguizamo explained. “Because only one person on this planet – the best living horror director, writer, Michael Flanagan, could do that. And he’s taken Se7en and The Exorcist and put it together.

In David Fincher’s 1995 crime-thriller Se7en Morgan Freeman plays an retiring homicide detective training his hothead replacement (Brad Pitt), only to catch the most bizarre case either of them has ever seen: a killer punishing the “wicked” who have committed one of the Seven Deadly Sins. The end of th case delievered one of cinema’s greatest (and most horrifying twists, then endings, of all time). It is still hailed as one of the best detective vs. killer movies of all time, and is to that sub-genre what the original Exorcist is to Satanic-horror. A well-done hybrid could truly be something great.

John Leguizamo in the Exorcist: Martyrs / Universal Pictures

“So it’s true crime meets Satanic horror film,” Leguizamo continued. So you have this serial killer [Father Sunday] possessed by Satan. And he’s killing people the way the saints were actually killed, because Michael [Flanagan] did so much research, and he found all these segments on serial killers talking about how they were possessed by Satan.”

“So that’s where his jumping-off point is,” he concluded. “I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer did it. John Wayne Gacy, Son of Sam – they all would say that Satan was talking to them, that they were possessed. Isn’t that wild? And that’s where this whole series, this whole movie, takes off.”

The Exorcist: Martyrs will be released in theaters on March 12, 2027.