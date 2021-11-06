The Expendables 4: Jason Statham Shares Set Photos Featuring Iko Uwais

The Expendables 4 is currently in production, and while franchise star Sylvester Stallone wrapped production a couple of weeks ago, things are still in full swing with the fourth installment’s lead, Jason Statham. It was originally unclear if the movie was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham’s character, Lee Christmas, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. Statham is definitely going to have a bigger role than Stallone this time around. In fact, Stallone wrote on Instagram last month that he was done with the franchise and “ready to pass the baton on to Jason.” While we’re sad to see Stallone go, we are excited about the fourth movie’s addition of Iko Uwais as the main villain. Yesterday, Statham took to social media to share some photos of Uwais on set.

“A real honour to spend some screen time with the incredibly talented @iko.uwais. A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do brother,” Statham wrote. “Huge respect brother. Such an honor to be in one frame with you.. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼,” Uwais replied. You can check out the photos below:

In addition to Uwais, Andy Garcia is making his franchise debut in The Expendables 4 alongside returning stars Statham, Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Expendables first-timers also include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa. The film is set to be directed by former stuntman Scott Waugh, who also helmed Need For Speed. Currently, there’s no word on whether or not any of the other big names will be returning for the fourth installment. Previous Expendables movies have featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. Statham is also going to be producing the movie alongside Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

“This will be my last day,” Stallone said in his recent Instagram post. “I”m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet when something you’ve been so attached to – I guess since, well now it’s been about 12 years – and ready to pass the baton on to Jason in his capable hands. The greatest thing is being able to provide films that somewhat entertain and maybe there’s a little message in there because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch. Not so much the action, the action is self-evident, but it’s just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is with the characters at hand … Just providing some escapism and hoping there’s a little something extra in there.”

