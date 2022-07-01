The Expendables Franchise Now Streaming on One Service

It's been eight years since The Expendables 3 hit theatres, and fans of the franchise are eager to see the star-studded line-up of action stars return in the fourth movie, which was recently revealed to be titled Expend4bles. The upcoming movie doesn't have a release date yet, but it is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2022. In the meantime, you can now revisit the first three films on Hulu.

The Expendables (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012), and The Expendables 3 (2014) are just some of the latest films to hit Hulu. The movies feature an impressive line-up of big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. The upcoming fourth movie will see the return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture. Franchise newcomers include Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

It was originally unclear if Expend4bles was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham's character, Lee Christmas, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. It appears Statham will have a bigger role than Stallone this time around. In fact, Stallone wrote on Instagram back in October that he was done with the franchise and "ready to pass the baton on to Jason." Uwais is set to play the movie's villain. Last year, Statham took to Instagram to praise The Raid star's work.

"A real honour to spend some screen time with the incredibly talented @iko.uwais. A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do brother," Statham wrote. "Huge respect brother. Such an honor to be in one frame with you. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼," Uwais replied.

"Experience is very valuable for me to share a frame with senior players, who have a lot of experience. There are a lot of things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations," Uwais previously told Okezone.

Stay tuned for more updates about Expend4bles.