The Expendables 4 Gets Title

✖

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and the event has showcased a bunch of movies. Some upcoming franchise film's had their official titles revealed today, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Fans have also been waiting on some news about Expendables 4, especially after the first poster was spotted at the event this week. Today, it was revealed that the official title for the film will be Expend4bles.

"Looks like the title of #theexpendables4 is 'Expend4bles,'' Collider's Steven Weintraub shared on Twitter. He also added, "First footage from #Expend4bles was a teaser trailer showcasing the cast without telling you anything about the plot." AMC Theatres also shared the title news. "The action franchise #Expendables return to the big screen with new blood! EXPEND4BLES coming soon," the theatre chain wrote. You can check out their post below:

The action franchise #Expendables return to the big screen with new blood! EXPEND4BLES coming soon pic.twitter.com/bSiJDhFi4q — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 28, 2022

It was originally unclear if Expend4bles was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Jason Statham's character, Lee Christmas, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. It appears Statham will have a bigger role than Sylvester Stallone this time around. In fact, Stallone wrote on Instagram back in October that he was done with the franchise and "ready to pass the baton on to Jason."

In addition to Statham and Stallone, the upcoming fourth installment will star Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais. Uwais is set to play the movie's villain. Last year, Statham took to Instagram to praise The Raid star's work.

"A real honour to spend some screen time with the incredibly talented @iko.uwais. A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do brother," Statham wrote. "Huge respect brother. Such an honor to be in one frame with you.. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼," Uwais replied.

"Experience is very valuable for me to share a frame with senior players, who have a lot of experience. There are a lot of things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations," Uwais previously told Okezone.

What do you think of the title Expend4bles? Tell us in the comments!

Expend4bles does not yet have a release date, but is expected to hit theatres sometime this year.