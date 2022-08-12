The Fall Guy Movie Gets Release Date, Emily Blunt Joins Cast





The Fall Guy has added Emily Blunt to the movie and the studio revealed a release date for the project. Ryan Gosling also stars in Universal's adaptation of a TV series. David Leitch is attached to direct as well. Deadline reports that The Quiet Place star will be there on March 1, 2024 when the movie hits theaters. Kelly McCormick partners as a producer on the Leitch-directed film. Drew Pearch wrote the script and has a previous relationship with the filmmaker from their time on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Not a lot is known about the plot at this time, but you don't get these kinds of actors together for a static affair. Gosling will notch another producer credit and original series creator Glen A Larson is set to executive produce The Fall Guy. This Fall, the cast will fly over to Australia to begin filming. Blunt and her co-star have stayed busy lately with Oppenheimer's filming ending recently.

It's a star-studded affair, and her co-star Ryan Gosling has been banking on that strategy lately. His turn in The Gray Man made Netflix start up multiple movie projects based on the Russo Brothers film. They all have to be thrilled that the spy film captured so many audiences. In a conversation with Den of Geek, Joe Russo shared their goals for these movies.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo told the outlet when asked about the future. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

Further down the road, the actor is set to confound audiences in Barbie. The Mattel movie has confused moviegoers since the project was announced. But, Gosling is adamant that people will be surprised by the strange movie inspired by the toys.

"This has been coming my whole life," Gosling joked as he told Variety that he's representing all the Ken's out there in Barbie. "I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens of the world. Nobody plays with Kens!"

