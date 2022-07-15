The Gray Man: Chris Evans Reveals He Accidentally Hit Ryan Gosling in the Face on His First Day of Filming

✖

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix next month, and it will see Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo reteaming up with Captain America star, Chris Evans. However, this time Evans plays the villain opposite Ryan Gosling's hero. Previously, Joe Russo teased that Evans is playing a "sociopath, and it sounds like he accidentally got into character a little too quickly. Evans took to his Instagram stories yesterday to share a new clip from the film and revealed he hit Gosling in the face on Day One.

"My first day of filming. I accidentally hit Ryan in the face with a gun," Evans wrote with the 🤦🏻‍♂️ emoji. You can check out a screenshot from his stories below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Last month, Netflix released the first trailer for the film, but this new clip is out in honor of Netflix Geeked Week, a virtual five-day event spotlighting its geek content ranging from Stranger Things to The Umbrella Academy and more. In addition to Evans and Gosling, The Gray Man stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd.