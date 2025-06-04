The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Giant Galactus Popcorn Vessel Is “the Universe’s Biggest” (And It’s Limited)

It’s collectin’ time. Advance tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (in theaters July 25) went on sale on Wednesday at most major theater chains, but only AMC Theatres has the “universe’s biggest popcorn vessel” befitting an Eater-of-Worlds. AMC announced that its giant Galactus popcorn vessel — which measures 17.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide, far larger than the average concession collectible — will go on on sale July 24. True believers can also add H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantastic Four’s robot sidekick, to their family of collectibles with a concession vessel that can hold a large popcorn, a large drink, and a box of candy, with storage spaces for all three items.

According to AMC, there will be limited stock of the giant-sized Fantastic Four: First Steps popcorn vessel bearing the likeness of Galactus actor Ralph Ineson. Hungering for more? The exhibitor also unveiled the four new Coca Cola Freestyle flavors exclusive to AMC’s theaters: Orange Rock Punch (with Fanta orange soda), Stretch Blend (with Barq’s root beer), Invisible Force Fizz (a Sprite blend), and Ginger Cherry Blaze (a Seagram’s ginger ale cherry mix).

Fans who attend The Fantastic Four: First Steps IMAX opening night fan event at AMC on July 24 will receive a collectible Fantastic 4 logo keychain with ticket purchase, available at select locations while supplies last.

In addition to the H.E.R.B.I.E. and Galactus vessels, fans will find Fantastic Four-themed totem cups, a set of four limited-edition cup character toppers, and retro popcorn tins at AMC theaters. Get the first look at the collectible concession merch below.

Here’s the logline: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner),” the logline continues. “And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Also making their MCU debuts in currently undisclosed roles are Paul Walter Hauser (Inside Out 2), John Malkovich (Space Force), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), and Sarah Niles (F1: The Movie). The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens only in theaters on July 25.