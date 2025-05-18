The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reveals Best Look Yet at MCU Galactus

Hungry for a new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps villain Galactus? Ralph Ineson‘s big bad looms large over Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Richards/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — in the Marvel Studios movie, which has the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) herald his arrival to Earth in 1960s retro-futuristic New York City.

In a new piece of promotional art that comes from the film’s partnership with Snapple, the planet-devouring Galactus is shown towering over the Fantastic Four’s headquarters: the Baxter Building. (Unlike most floating head posters, Ineson’s Galactus is true to size.)

New look at The Fantastic Four and Galactus in ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’



In theaters on July 25.

Like the Eater-of-Worlds consuming planets to satiate his ravenous hunger, Snapple will help fans quench their thirst with a line of Fantastic Four collectible bottles. Each of four classic flavors will feature one member of the Fab Four: Snapple Apple (Mister Fantastic), Peach Tea (Invisible Woman), Peach Tea Zero Sugar (Human Torch), and Kiwi Strawberry (The Thing).

In the comics, Galactus is Galan from the planet Taa and the sole survivor of a universe that existed before the cosmos-birthing Big Bang. Introduced in 1966’s classic Fantastic Four #48 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby — the first in the Galactus Trilogy that also marked the debut of his space-faring herald, Norrin Radd’s Silver Surfer — Galactus first came to Earth as the Silver sought a planet with the energy and elemental resources to sustain his master. (The threat was so great that Uatu the Watcher, who vowed to never interfere with the events he would solemnly observe, intervened in an attempt to conceal the Fantastic Four’s home planet from Galactus.)

After appearing as a featureless cosmic cloud in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the comic-accurate Galactus is also taking his first steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — with Ineson inhabiting the role beyond off-screen voicework.

“I didn’t want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part,” director Matt Shakman previously told Entertainment Weekly about the Game of Thrones and Nosferatu actor. “So we’ve built an entire costume for him, and we’ve done a lot of photography testing to figure out, ‘How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?’”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world in an alternate Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, The Fantastic Four: First Steps “introduces Marvel’s First Family as they face their most daunting challenge yet,” the synopsis states. “Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles, and John Malkovich — opens only in theaters on July 25.