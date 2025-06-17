New Fantastic Four: First Steps Footage Reveals Full Look at Iconic Secret Villain

On August 8, it will have been 64 years since The Fantastic Four #1 introduced Marvel’s First Family — Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch, and the Thing — and ushered in the Marvel Age of Comics. In the classic issue by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Fantastic Four first band together to investigate a series of mysterious cave-ins targeting atomic plants across the globe. Jetting off to Monster Isle in “The Fantastic Four Meet the Mole Man,” the Fab Four find the subterranean domain of the Mole Man, who commands a horde of underground creatures.

Monsters like Giganto, the initially unnamed green goliath seen emerging from the streets beneath New York City on the cover for Fantastic Four #1 (penciled by Kirby, colored by Stan Goldberg and inked by George Klein). Although the Fantastic Four’s fight with the gigantic monster occurs on Monster Isle rather than in their native New York, it’s one of the most iconic covers in Marvel Comics history.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps pays homage to the cover in new footage, which comes in the form of a promotional tie-in with Little Caesars Pizza. The pizza chain unveiled the new commercial (below) advertising the Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza as part of its collaboration with the Marvel Studios movie.

The spot was written and produced by Marvel Studios’ Marketing Partnerships team and is directed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps production designer Kasra Farahani, who is behind the film’s retro-futuristic version of the 1960s.

“We had a blast joining forces with Little Caesars to serve up exciting and flavorful ways to celebrate Fantastic Four: First Steps,” Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel, said in a statement. “From the limited time offer Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza to the custom commercial written and produced by our internal team, this collaboration really brings the action-packed fun of Marvel’s ‘First Family’ to the table”.

While there’s no glimpse of the Mole Man (rumored to be played by Paul Walter Hauser), another promotional video (below) teases the arrival of Galactus, Devourer of Worlds — and pizza.

According to a press release, the new Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza is available online at participating Little Caesars locations starting June 16, and will be available nationwide on June 23. Inspired by the Fantastic Four, the pizza combines four flavors — classic cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & bacon, and pepperoni & jalapeño — in one large pie. A set of four collectible Fantastic Four pizza boxes are available for a limited time.

Fans who spend $20 or more at Little Caesars in-restaurant or online between June 16 and August 10 will also receive a code for $4 off a movie ticket (via Fandango) to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters.

“This is a big moment for our brand,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. “We’re thrilled to work with Marvel Studios to bring the excitement of The Fantastic Four: First Steps into our stores and into homes across the country. It’s a delicious, craveable, and family-friendly way to celebrate the heroes that bring us together.”

The film, set in a 1960s-inspired New York, features an all-star cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the team faces their most cosmic challenge yet when Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) threaten Earth’s very existence.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens only in theaters July 25.