The Flash Character Posters Reveal New Look at Supergirl and Michael Keaton's Batman

The countdown is officially on for DC's The Flash movie, especially now that the DC blockbuster premiered at last month's CinemaCon convention to a lot of hype. The film will not only feature multiple incarnations of Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller), but fellow superheroes Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and Bruce Wayne / Batman (Michael Keaton), and fans are definitely eager to see the trio onscreen. On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a trio of character posters for The Flash, which showcase The Flash, Supergirl, and Batman in epic detail. You can check them out below.

Their time is now. THE FLASH – only in theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/CWOiQGtWuQ — The Flash (@theFlash) May 4, 2023

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"The studio wanted to tell the story and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story," Muschietti recently told reporters. "It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea."

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening," Muschietti added. "In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

Are you excited for The Flash movie? What do you think of these new character posters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.